Connor Scully insists Cove Rangers are ready for their Championship challenge

By Paul Third
June 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 7:33 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully, modelling the club's new centenary away kit
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully is relishing the chance to test himself at a higher level as he prepares to take a trip into the unknown.

Scully has been part of Cove’s journey from the Highland League to the Championship and the new challenge gets under way on July 30 when Raith Rovers visit Balmoral Stadium.

After winning the League 2 and League 1 titles in the last three seasons to continue their climb up the ranks of Scottish football, Scully knows the forthcoming campaign will be the biggest test yet.

But he is far from daunted by the task.

Cove Rangers fixtures for 2022-23.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the first game. I can’t wait. This is all new for someone like me.

“We’ve got a few guys in here who’ve played at a higher level but myself and one or two others have come all the way from the Highland League.

“There’s a lot of preparation our guys are doing – we’re all working behind-the-scenes to make sure we’re in the best shape possible.

“We’ve got to be in better shape than last season.”

Cove go from favourites to underdogs after winning promotion

Scully is proud of how he has adapted to the increased competition on Cove’s journey in the SPFL.

His club has had to carry the favourites’ tag in Leagues 1 and 2 but they will be firm underdogs as a part-time club competing against full-time opponents in the second tier.

The 29-year-old insists his side can take encouragement from their displays against full-time teams last season.

He said: “It’s predominantly full-time clubs in this division but we’ve played well against full-time clubs last season, plus the season before.

“I’m always a fierce competitor and will put in 100 per cent. It’s another challenge for me.”

Rise through the ranks is no surprise given ambition at Cove

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Photos by Wullie Marr
The club’s rapid rise through the lower leagues has been impressive but Scully is not surprised by the progress being made at Balmoral Stadium.

He believes the ambition and drive behind the scenes has been key to the club’s success.

Scully said: “If you said we were going to play Dundee in a league fixture three or four years ago you wouldn’t have believed it.

“There’s other massive clubs coming up to Cove this season to play league games; it’s hard to take in but that just proves what this club can do and the ambition the club has got.

“The club is evolving, which is fantastic. That comes from the ambition of the board; who knows, this place (Balmoral Stadium) in 10 years could be massive.

“It’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to it.

“This is where we are now. We only moved in four years ago and look where we’re at now.

“We’re still classed as new guys but, for me, we feel established now.

“We’ve proved ourselves and what we can do here. I excited for the season to start and for the future of this club.”

