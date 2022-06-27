New boss Jim McIntyre hoping to add to Cove Rangers’ squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre is hopeful of adding to his squad soon.

The former Ross County boss was appointed as Paul Hartley’s successor at the Balmoral Stadium earlier this month, but has not yet been able to make any summer signings.

With Cove preparing for their first season in the Championship, McIntyre is keen to add some new faces.

He said: “You always think you’re close, but until the players are actually through the door you don’t get too excited.

“I’ve seen it plenty of times before where it doesn’t quite happen.

“But hopefully we can get a bit of business done in the next week or two.”

Although he is trying to add new signings, McIntyre was keen to stress the core of a strong squad is already at the Balmoral Stadium.

In Saturday’s friendly against Dunfermline for Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial, Cove had 13 players in action who helped them win the League One title.

Shay Logan was also a title winner last term, but missed the clash with the Pars due to injury.

Having inherited that quality, McIntyre is keen to add to it – but says he won’t be rushed if the right players are not available.

He added: “There’s a very good core already at the club, I’ve got to say.

“It’s important we add the right quality to that and don’t just panic sign for the sake of getting numbers in.

“It’s got to be the right fit for the club, the dressing room and for the player who wants to come to Cove.”

‘They’re a very close bunch’

McIntyre was appointed Cove manager on June 15 with the players returning for pre-season training last week, and the new manager has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

The Aberdeen side will face Lowland League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers and St Johnstone of the Premiership ahead of their first competitive games in the Premier Sports Cup against Albion Rovers on July 12.

McIntyre said: “I’ve been delighted with the players’ attitude.

“You can see they’re a very close bunch and you can see the success has galvanised them as a group.

“From my point of view, it’s great to see that. The training has been high tempo and they’ve enjoyed it.

“Week by week we’ll try to step it up and step it up.

“The players need to get used to me and I need to get used to them.”