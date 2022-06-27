New boss Jim McIntyre hoping to add to Cove Rangers’ squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

New boss Jim McIntyre hoping to add to Cove Rangers’ squad

By Callum Law
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre is hoping to add to his squad
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre is hoping to add to his squad

New Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre is hopeful of adding to his squad soon.

The former Ross County boss was appointed as Paul Hartley’s successor at the Balmoral Stadium earlier this month, but has not yet been able to make any summer signings.

With Cove preparing for their first season in the Championship, McIntyre is keen to add some new faces.

He said: “You always think you’re close, but until the players are actually through the door you don’t get too excited.

“I’ve seen it plenty of times before where it doesn’t quite happen.

“But hopefully we can get a bit of business done in the next week or two.”

Although he is trying to add new signings, McIntyre was keen to stress the core of a strong squad is already at the Balmoral Stadium.

Jim McIntyre is pleased with the players already at his disposal

In Saturday’s friendly against Dunfermline for Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial, Cove had 13 players in action who helped them win the League One title.

Shay Logan was also a title winner last term, but missed the clash with the Pars due to injury.

Having inherited that quality, McIntyre is keen to add to it – but says he won’t be rushed if the right players are not available.

He added: “There’s a very good core already at the club, I’ve got to say.

“It’s important we add the right quality to that and don’t just panic sign for the sake of getting numbers in.

“It’s got to be the right fit for the club, the dressing room and for the player who wants to come to Cove.”

‘They’re a very close bunch’

McIntyre was appointed Cove manager on June 15 with the players returning for pre-season training last week, and the new manager has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

The Aberdeen side will face Lowland League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers and St Johnstone of the Premiership ahead of their first competitive games in the Premier Sports Cup against Albion Rovers on July 12.

McIntyre said: “I’ve been delighted with the players’ attitude.

“You can see they’re a very close bunch and you can see the success has galvanised them as a group.

“From my point of view, it’s great to see that. The training has been high tempo and they’ve enjoyed it.

“Week by week we’ll try to step it up and step it up.

“The players need to get used to me and I need to get used to them.”

