Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre thinks Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler ‘fits the bill’ to replace departed Harry Milne

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre is confident he’s filled the void left by Harry Milne with the signing of Aberdeen defender Evan Towler.

Teen youth academy graduate Towler has moved across the Granite City on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The highly-rated, left-sided 17-year-old – who can play centre-back and left-back – will now spend the campaign with the Championship new boys.

Cove lost their star wing-back Milne at the end of last season when his deal expired, and he then joined Partick Thistle after penning a pre-contract.

Recently-appointed Cove gaffer McIntyre pinpointed Towler as a replacement for Milne, one of Cove’s top performers under ex-boss Paul Hartley during a run which culminated in winning League One last term.

And McIntyre told the club website: “We are delighted to get Evan on board and want to thank Aberdeen for giving us the opportunity to work with him.

“It was clear Harry Milne’s departure in the summer meant we had an important position in the squad to fill.

“Connor Scully has done a great job there so far during the pre-season, but we know that isn’t his favoured position.

“It was important to get someone who is a natural left-wing back and Evan fits the bill.

“I spoke to several people at Aberdeen, past and present, and the feedback on Evan was excellent.

“He had a very good loan spell at Elgin City last season and joining Cove Rangers offers him the opportunity to take another step forward in his career.

“He’s a hungry and ambitious young lad who made it clear he was delighted to come and fight for the right to play.

“It’s also part of building what we hope can be a strong relationship with Aberdeen when it comes to helping develop their best youngsters.”

Towler, who impressed on loan at League Two Elgin last term, is contracted to Pittodrie until 2024 and has also served as captain of the Dons’ under-18s side.

A former Cove Boys’ Club player before joining Aberdeen at the age of eight, Towler thinks the chance to play in the second tier with the Balmoral Stadium outfit will be key in his development as a player – with his links to Cove an added attraction.

He said: “I’m hoping that six months playing in men’s football will serve me well in the Championship.

“I feel I’m ready for the jump up now.”

Towler added: “Having played my first football as a young boy up in Cove, I was delighted when I heard there was a chance to come to the club.

“I was with the local boys club for about six months before joining Aberdeen and appreciated the start I had with them.

“I’ve also followed Cove’s journey up from the Highland League to the Championship.

“It’s a big challenge for me to see if I can now get a regular game for the club, but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”