Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with reaction despite defeat to Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre felt he got the response he wanted from his side despite defeat against Queen’s Park.

The Aberdeen side lost their fourth straight, going down 2-1 at Ochilview, but delivered a much-improved display after the underwhelming display against Ayr United.

Simon Murray proved to be the thorn in their side, scoring once from a contested penalty and then profiting from an error from Mark Reynolds, before Leighton McIntosh pulled a goal back.

After being highly critical of his side a week ago, there was more to be pleased about for the Cove manager.

“We were looking for a real reaction after a really poor performance against Ayr last week, where one-to-11 nowhere near it,” said McIntyre. “I got that.

“We created good opportunities and so did they. Unfortunately for us they were a wee bit better than us in the box.

“The penalty incident is a sore one because he’s not tried to make himself bigger. But his hand is in a position that’s not natural, so I can understand why it’s given by the new law.

“Unfortunately for us we couldn’t get the goal from a few of the chances we created.”

Cove adapted their shape on Saturday, going back to 4-3-3 and swapping Connor Scully and Cieran Dunne down the left flank.

They looked more comfortable and threatening in that system, something McIntyre acknowledged.

“I said last week we went man-for-man against Ayr and it didn’t work,” he said. “They shape we played against Raith Rovers, against Morton and we played in pre-season, definitely suits us at this moment.

“I thought our midfield three gelled well. Charlie was excellent, he passed the ball really well. The experience of Vigurs and Fyvie in there really helped.”

The two sides traded chances in the first half, with Kyle Gourlay keeping out Dom Thomas, Grant Savoury and Scott Williamson, with Thomas also hitting the post. At the other end Fraser Fyvie and Morgyn Neill came close.

The big talking point came just before half-time, when Scully was adjudged to have blocked Williamson’s cross with his arm. Scully protested in vain, with Murray tucking away from the spot.

Queen’s doubled their lead on 64 minutes when Fyvie’s pass into Reynolds was miscontrolled and Murray pounced, firing the ball past Gourlay at his near post.

Cove generated an immediate response, with a clever pass from Iain Vigurs putting McIntosh through and he beat Calum Ferrie with the finish.

Fyvie’s solo run deserved better than a finish straight at the goalkeeper and Robbie Leitch hooked a Jamie Masson corner over, as Cove were unable to drag themselves level.

“A little bit of lady luck would be nice but it’s about being a bit better in these crucial moments,” added McIntyre.

“We got back to being a team that created and we just need to be clinical in the final part. If we can do that, we’ll be fine.

“It’s sore just now, it’s a poor run we’re on. I needed a reaction and so did the players and we certainly got that.”

The desire to add to the squad remains, with four players – Scott Ross, Evan Towler, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson – all missing the game through injury.

“We’re trying as hard as we possibly can to add to the squad and it’s very difficult,” said McIntyre. “Being a part-time club and a club whose geography hurts, in terms of people who want to do the travelling, has been an issue so far.

“It is what it is. We train where we train and we’ve just got to get on with it.”