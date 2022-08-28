Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with reaction despite defeat to Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with reaction despite defeat to Queen’s Park

By Jamie Durent
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Dave Cowe

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre felt he got the response he wanted from his side despite defeat against Queen’s Park.

The Aberdeen side lost their fourth straight, going down 2-1 at Ochilview, but delivered a much-improved display after the underwhelming display against Ayr United.

Simon Murray proved to be the thorn in their side, scoring once from a contested penalty and then profiting from an error from Mark Reynolds, before Leighton McIntosh pulled a goal back.

After being highly critical of his side a week ago, there was more to be pleased about for the Cove manager.

“We were looking for a real reaction after a really poor performance against Ayr last week, where one-to-11 nowhere near it,” said McIntyre. “I got that.

“We created good opportunities and so did they. Unfortunately for us they were a wee bit better than us in the box.

“The penalty incident is a sore one because he’s not tried to make himself bigger. But his hand is in a position that’s not natural, so I can understand why it’s given by the new law.

“Unfortunately for us we couldn’t get the goal from a few of the chances we created.”

Simon Murray celebrates his second for Queen's Park against Cove Rangers
Simon Murray celebrates his second for Queen’s Park against Cove Rangers

Cove adapted their shape on Saturday, going back to 4-3-3 and swapping Connor Scully and Cieran Dunne down the left flank.

They looked more comfortable and threatening in that system, something McIntyre acknowledged.

“I said last week we went man-for-man against Ayr and it didn’t work,” he said. “They shape we played against Raith Rovers, against Morton and we played in pre-season, definitely suits us at this moment.

“I thought our midfield three gelled well. Charlie was excellent, he passed the ball really well. The experience of Vigurs and Fyvie in there really helped.”

The two sides traded chances in the first half, with Kyle Gourlay keeping out Dom Thomas, Grant Savoury and Scott Williamson, with Thomas also hitting the post. At the other end Fraser Fyvie and Morgyn Neill came close.

The big talking point came just before half-time, when Scully was adjudged to have blocked Williamson’s cross with his arm. Scully protested in vain, with Murray tucking away from the spot.

Simon Murray puts Queen's Park ahead from the spot against Cove Rangers.
Simon Murray puts Queen’s Park ahead from the spot against Cove Rangers

Queen’s doubled their lead on 64 minutes when Fyvie’s pass into Reynolds was miscontrolled and Murray pounced, firing the ball past Gourlay at his near post.

Cove generated an immediate response, with a clever pass from Iain Vigurs putting McIntosh through and he beat Calum Ferrie with the finish.

Fyvie’s solo run deserved better than a finish straight at the goalkeeper and Robbie Leitch hooked a Jamie Masson corner over, as Cove were unable to drag themselves level.

“A little bit of lady luck would be nice but it’s about being a bit better in these crucial moments,” added McIntyre.

“We got back to being a team that created and we just need to be clinical in the final part. If we can do that, we’ll be fine.

“It’s sore just now, it’s a poor run we’re on. I needed a reaction and so did the players and we certainly got that.”

Cove Rangers substitute Leighton McIntosh pulls a goal back
Cove Rangers substitute Leighton McIntosh pulls a goal back

The desire to add to the squad remains, with four players – Scott Ross, Evan Towler, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson – all missing the game through injury.

“We’re trying as hard as we possibly can to add to the squad and it’s very difficult,” said McIntyre. “Being a part-time club and a club whose geography hurts, in terms of people who want to do the travelling, has been an issue so far.

“It is what it is. We train where we train and we’ve just got to get on with it.”

