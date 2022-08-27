Simon Murray at the double as Queen’s Park edge past Cove Rangers 2-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Simon Murray at the double as Queen’s Park edge past Cove Rangers 2-1

By Jamie Durent
August 27, 2022, 4:53 pm
Simon Murray puts Queen's Park ahead from the spot against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Simon Murray puts Queen's Park ahead from the spot against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe

A double from Simon Murray handed Queen’s Park a narrow 2-1 win over a spirited Cove Rangers side at Ochilview.

Murray found the net either side of half-time to put Queen’s 2-0 in front only for substitute Leighton McIntosh to pull one back.

Jim McIntyre’s side were much improved from a week, retaining and moving the ball better, but were undone by a penalty call and a defensive mistake.

It is now four defeats on the bounce for Cove, who return to the Balmoral Stadium for back-to-back home games against Hamilton Accies and Dundee.

Cove were without Scott Ross and captain Mitch Megginson, after both went off injured in the defeat to Ayr United, but Mark Reynolds was passed fit to start. Morgyn Neill, Luis Longstaff and Gerry McDonagh came in with Jamie Masson dropping out.

The two sides met on four occasions in League One last season, with Queen’s winning once and the rest ending in draws.

The Spiders started the brightest, putting Cove under pressure early and winger Dom Thomas forced Kyle Gourlay into an early save.

Morgyn Neill heads over for Cove Rangers
Morgyn Neill heads over for Cove Rangers

Cove’s first chance of the game came courtesy of positive work by Cieran Dunne, playing further forward down the left, as he stood the ball up to the back post. It was met by the head of stand-in skipper Fraser Fyvie but he could only find the grasp of goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

The visitors were proving a threat from set-pieces, with Neill in particular going close. He had one header deflected over and a second cleared off the line by Murray, as Cove pushed for an opener.

But there was a period of Queen’s pressure that followed which Cove somehow managed to weather. Grant Savoury tested Gourlay, Thomas’ in-swinging cross came back off the post and Scott Williamson was denied by the Cove goalkeeper.

Savoury was next to try his luck, with Murray clipping the ball to the near post and the ex-Peterhead winger steered a header just wide of the post.

Willie Collum, who came under fire for his performance in the game between Hibernian and Rangers, found himself at the centre of attention again before the break. Scott Williamson drifted in from the right and his cross was kicked into the arm of Connor Scully from close-range, with Collum pointing to the spot.

Scully protested furiously to the referee, needing to be restrained by Fyvie, before Murray squeezed the penalty in the corner past Gourlay.

Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs takes aim
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs takes aim

The game had been played at a ferocious tempo and it slowed little in the second half, with both Murray and Charlie Gilmour having shots over from the edge of the box.

Cove had replaced the ineffectual McDonagh at half-time with McIntosh and Longstaff lasted just 12 minutes longer, with Robbie Leitch taking his place.

But Queen’s doubled their lead on 64 minutes, with Fyvie’s pass into Reynolds miscontrolled by the centre-back and Murray nipping in to find the bottom corner.

McIntosh dragged Cove back into the game almost immediately, collecting a clever ball from Iain Vigurs and sending a finish inside the far post.

The next goal now would be decisive, with Gourlay out quickly to deny Jack Thomson and the stopper getting a vital hand out to deny Johnny Kenny.

Fyvie’s solo run nearly created an opening for the away side but he could only direct his attempt straight at Ferrie.

Cove pressed for a leveller, with Leitch skewing over from a Masson corner, but they were unable to stage any late heroics.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-4-2) – Ferrie 6; Davidson 7, Eze 6, Kilday 6, Robson 6, Savoury 7, Boateng 6, Thomson 6 (Bannon 90), Thomas 7, Murray 8 (McPake 82), Williamson 6 (Kenny 73). Subs not used – Heraghty, Naismith, Brown, Longridge, Moore, Jarrett.

COVE RANGERS – (4-1-4-1) – Gourlay 7; Logan 6, Neill 7, Reynolds 5, Scully 6, Gilmour 6, Longstaff 5 (Leitch 57), Fyvie 6, Vigurs 6, Dunne 7 (Masson 76), McDonagh 5 (McIntosh 46). Subs not used – McKenzie, Thomas.

Referee – Willie Collum 5.

Attendance – 471.

Man of the match – Simon Murray.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased with reaction despite defeat to Queen's Park
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photo by Dave Cowe
Jim McIntyre and Cove Rangers learning to deal with adversity during struggle for form
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…
0
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
Cove Rangers' Mark Reynolds goes off injured during the game against Ayr United. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers need to get up to speed in the Championship, says Mark Reynolds
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
'That performance will always take you to the bottom of the league' - Cove…
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Jim McIntyre keen for signings to use Cove Rangers as stepping stone to further…
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
Charlie Gilmour keen to forge own path with Cove Rangers after joining on loan…
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0