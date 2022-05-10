Ross Draper fit and ready for return to League One champions Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Draper insists he is fit and injury-free as he prepares to head back to Cove Rangers from Elgin City.

Draper spent the majority of the campaign on loan with the League Two side, initially joining to rehab a knee injury until January before extending his stay.

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder joined Cove alongside close friend Iain Vigurs last summer but played just one league game: the opening day draw with Falkirk.

He stated in March he has no plans to call it quits and believes his future lies at centre-back, where he as played for Elgin.

“I enjoyed my time at Elgin,” said Draper. “It was a good group of boys and we didn’t really do as well as we should have done. But it was just good to be back playing injury-free and managing my body a little bit.

“The main aim was to play games and that’s what I’ve done. That’s the benefit of it. I’m not where I’d like to be fitness-wise, but I’m not injured.

“I didn’t want the season to end as I was playing games and injury-free. I don’t want to come off it for the summer, so I’ll keep doing my work.

“The knee feels fine now and the benefit of playing on grass was to get me fit. That’s worked.”

Preparation for Championship life

Cove are preparing for life in the Championship after storming to League One glory this season. It is a division Draper won with Ross County in 2019, and he feels the Aberdeen side are more than capable of making their mark in the second tier.

“I think it’s wide open. Having got promoted, I think Cove can go again and be up there,” he added. “Killie, Arbroath, Inverness have kind of gone against the odds and Partick have done well having come up last year.

“But everyone else is pretty much on an even keel. I think there’s a chance for Cove to come up and establish themselves as a Championship club, without looking over their shoulder.

“I think their aim will be to stay up, but I think there’s bigger ambitions for the club to go again.”

Over the last year, Draper has been working as a delivery driver and a hairdresser, as well as starting his Uefa B License, and feels he has adapted to being a part-time footballer.

“I’ve got my head round it,” he said. “I think there’s a one or two-month period where there’s a reality check, where you’re working longer hours in the day, but then I was in a transition at the time with what I wanted to do.

“Now I know there’s a pathway and a plan, I’m at ease with it and quite enjoy it. I can see why boys do it their whole career and can see why they’re not fussed about going full-time when they’ve got good jobs.

“It’s different to going in every day and seeing the boys, but once you get your head round it, it’s a good aspect to football.”