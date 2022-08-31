Empty Aberdeen shop transformed into pop-up gallery to encourage more people into making art

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Art fans are being invited to roll up their sleeves and get creative in a pop-up gallery in Aberdeen.

North-east printmaking workshop Peacock Print Studio has opened a new venue on Union Street.

It hopes to “unlock the city’s creative potential” and inspire new artists.

The Print Room is the first of the company’s “Peacock Nests” – a pilot project to take over empty units in the city centre and transform them into cultural and educational spaces.

It is part of charity Outer Spaces’ mission to reanimate the empty commercial spaces by working with artists, art collectives, organisations and commercial property owners.

Gallery-goers have welcomed the new Union Street hub, with Peacock arts business manager David McCracken at hand to share the artists’ stories and print techniques.

He hopes The Print Room will widen the audience for locally produced art.

He said: “Peacock’s mission is the growth of the workshop as a place people can come and make art – actually roll your sleeves up, get your hands dirty, be part of the community and make something.

“It’s incredibly empowering. You don’t need to have gone to art school or feel that you are especially talented, the main thing is there is an enthusiasm and you want to do something.”

Bringing empty shops to life

The Print Room is an additional platform to Peacock’s open-access studios at Castlegate.

It brings new life into vacant shop while increasing the visibility of Peacock’s work with artists, and the company’s engagement with culturally underserved communities.

Pieces on display include established names like Frances Walker, Ralph Steadman and John Byrne in addition to a host of gifted up-and-coming talent.

We are very excited to be taking part in Doors Open Day 2022! ⁠⁠Come along on Saturday 10th September to take a look… Posted by Peacock & the worm on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Outer Spaces director Shân Edwards, who oversaw Edinburgh Printmakers’ £11million move into a former derelict factory, was excited to see the vacant shop’s transformation.

She said: “We have a vision for new, culture-led neighbourhood and community renewal using empty buildings as temporary studio and project spaces.

“Everyone benefits as empty buildings in local areas are brought back to life.”

‘It’s time to invest in people’

Peacock is currently offering a programme of free classes to the public as it aims to grow membership further.

Mr McCracken added this will also help unlock the potential of this hugely creative city and lay the foundation for sustainable regeneration.

“Aberdeen is at this interesting crossroads, it’s a great point to invest in people,” he said.

“During the oil boom it might have had all the big shops, but then it’s got a more generic culture.

“This resurgence in smaller stakeholders and independent retailers, it’s a form of retro culturalism in a sense.”

Peacock’s gallery The Worm, located on Castlegate, will show New Aberdeen Bestiary: The Mare by Flamenco artist Pedro G Romero until October 29.

People can find more information about Peacock and The Worm, The Print Room and upcoming classes on the company’s website.