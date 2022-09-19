Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals

By Jamie Durent
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:40 am
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photo by Wullie Marr

Mark Reynolds has urged Cove Rangers to cut out the number of cheap goals they concede and give themselves a chance in games.

Cove defender Reynolds produced the heroics on Saturday, scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes to snatch a point against Partick Thistle.

It was a game in which Cove found themselves on the back foot for large periods and could have defended the Thistle goals – from Steven Lawless and Stuart Bannigan – better.

They have shown a collective spirit to rally themselves once again but Reynolds would prefer it if Cove were able to give themselves a platform to build from.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever scored two goals in a game – it could be the first and last time it happens,” said Reynolds.

“You hope to get a point just to galvanise you. It’s going to be a tough season, we know that. They’re fancying themselves to go up and got every right to back themselves – but anybody can beat anybody in this league.

“It would be different if we came here and felt as though we couldn’t compete. We’re killing ourselves in our own box with cheap goals.

“Coming through the levels, you can give guys that extra second and they don’t punish you. Whereas now, you give guys like Stevie Lawless half-a-yard he’s going to do things like that.

“That’s where we need to keep learning and being a bit more street-smart. But we’ve shown tenacity and that never-say-die attitude as it’s more than once we’ve got back into games and come back to get points.”

Cove kept themselves off the bottom of the table with the point, however, they have not won since the opening day of the season against Raith Rovers.

The part-time side appear to still be adjusting to the demands of competing in a largely full-time league but have now picked up back-to-back draws after falling behind.

“It’s a team used to winning and scoring goals,” added Reynolds. “It’s going to take time to get used to this level and not giving away cheap goals. We’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb if we’re going behind every game and needing to react.

“I don’t think it’s the mentality – it’s the recognition that we can’t be slack. We just need to be smarter and more ruthless on the defensive side of it.

“At this level, you don’t get to score one in five (chances), or one in six. You need to be scoring if you get two or three chances.

“We’ll get there. It’s a learning curve – for a few guys it’s their first time playing at this level but it’s still early doors. Every point is huge in this league.”

