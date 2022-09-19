Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Reynolds has urged Cove Rangers to cut out the number of cheap goals they concede and give themselves a chance in games.

Cove defender Reynolds produced the heroics on Saturday, scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes to snatch a point against Partick Thistle.

It was a game in which Cove found themselves on the back foot for large periods and could have defended the Thistle goals – from Steven Lawless and Stuart Bannigan – better.

They have shown a collective spirit to rally themselves once again but Reynolds would prefer it if Cove were able to give themselves a platform to build from.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever scored two goals in a game – it could be the first and last time it happens,” said Reynolds.

“You hope to get a point just to galvanise you. It’s going to be a tough season, we know that. They’re fancying themselves to go up and got every right to back themselves – but anybody can beat anybody in this league.

“It would be different if we came here and felt as though we couldn’t compete. We’re killing ourselves in our own box with cheap goals.

“Coming through the levels, you can give guys that extra second and they don’t punish you. Whereas now, you give guys like Stevie Lawless half-a-yard he’s going to do things like that.

“That’s where we need to keep learning and being a bit more street-smart. But we’ve shown tenacity and that never-say-die attitude as it’s more than once we’ve got back into games and come back to get points.”

Logan floats a corner into the box which is nodded goalwards by Gilmour. His header is cleared only as far as Reynolds who chests and volleys into the back of the net! Scenes at Firhill! https://t.co/GVVi09XnqK — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) September 17, 2022

Cove kept themselves off the bottom of the table with the point, however, they have not won since the opening day of the season against Raith Rovers.

The part-time side appear to still be adjusting to the demands of competing in a largely full-time league but have now picked up back-to-back draws after falling behind.

“It’s a team used to winning and scoring goals,” added Reynolds. “It’s going to take time to get used to this level and not giving away cheap goals. We’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb if we’re going behind every game and needing to react.

“I don’t think it’s the mentality – it’s the recognition that we can’t be slack. We just need to be smarter and more ruthless on the defensive side of it.

“At this level, you don’t get to score one in five (chances), or one in six. You need to be scoring if you get two or three chances.

“We’ll get there. It’s a learning curve – for a few guys it’s their first time playing at this level but it’s still early doors. Every point is huge in this league.”