Junior football: Culter and East End to contest Grill League Cup final

Culter and East End will meet in this season’s Grill League Cup final after both safely negotiated potentially tricky last four ties on the road.

At Colony Park, Jordan Clark, Lewis Masson, Andy Youngson and Mikey Keller all found the net as East End progressed to the final with a 4-0 victory.

Ross Clark and Willie Mathers were the first-half scorers for Culter, who had Richie Petrie red carded, as they ended the hopes of Rothie Rovers with a 2-0 win.

Hermes consolidated their position at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League with a 6-1 win over Maud at Lochside Park, with the goals coming from Jack Tait (2), Luke Barbour (2, 1 pen), Jack Craig and Paul Esslemont.

James Bain fired the only goal of the game as Bridge of Don Thistle defeated Ellon United.

At Ian Mair Park it finished 2-2 between Dyce and Nairn St Ninian with Sam Garnham and Dean McDonald on target for the home team and Sam Walker and Charlie Fonweban (pen) replying.

Finlay Stables looked like giving Dufftown their opening league win of the season at Glenury Park before David Baillie equalised late on while Liam Bailey and Eric Edgar found the net for Montrose Roselea in the 2-2 Links Park share with Stoneywood Parkvale.

Sunnybank hit five against New Elgin

Championship leaders Sunnybank had Adam Reid (2), Thomas Mullan, Conor Rae and Ciaran Bloomer on the scoresheet in the 5-0 Heathryfold win against New Elgin.

Craig Robertson netted for Forres Thistle in the 1-0 success at home to Aberdeen University.

Banks O’Dee JFC hit double figures at Lossiemouth United, winning 10-1 with Charlie Rothnie hitting five and Scott Milne four, including a penalty, while Harvey Yeats was the other scorer.

A Greg Wood hat-trick was the highlight of Newmachar United’s 7-1 win over Islavale with Ryan Whelan (2), Liam Mewse and Neil Scott also on the mark.

Finlay Nicol scored for Burghead Thistle in the 1-1 draw with Glentanar.

Fraserburgh United proved too strong for Cruden Bay, hitting five without reply while in the Friday evening game, Longside won 3-1 at home to Buchanhaven Hearts.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 1, Ellon United 0; Dyce 2, Nairn St Ninian 2; Hermes 6, Maud 1; Montrose Roselea 2, Stoneywood Parkvale 2; Stonehaven 1, Dufftown 1.

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP – Burghead Thistle 1, Glentanar 1; Forres Thistle 1, Aberdeen University 0; Fraserburgh United 5, Cruden Bay 0; Longside 3, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Lossiemouth United 1-10 (ten) Banks O’Dee JFC; Newmachar United 7, Islavale 1; Sunnybank 5, New Elgin 0.

GRILL LEAGUE CUP – Semi-final: Colony Park 0, East End 4; Rothie Rovers 0, Culter 2.