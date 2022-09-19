Junior football: Culter and East End to contest Grill League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Culter and East End to contest Grill League Cup final

By Reporter
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:41 am
East End's Jordan Clark celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture by Chris Sumner
East End's Jordan Clark celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture by Chris Sumner

Culter and East End will meet in this season’s Grill League Cup final after both safely negotiated potentially tricky last four ties on the road.

At Colony Park, Jordan Clark, Lewis Masson, Andy Youngson and Mikey Keller all found the net as East End progressed to the final with a 4-0 victory.

East End’s Josh Bolton is stopped in his tracks by Colony Park’s Jamie Brailsford. Picture by Chris Sumner

Ross Clark and Willie Mathers were the first-half scorers for Culter, who had Richie Petrie red carded, as they ended the hopes of Rothie Rovers with a 2-0 win.

Hermes consolidated their position at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League with a 6-1 win over Maud at Lochside Park, with the goals coming from Jack Tait (2), Luke Barbour (2, 1 pen), Jack Craig and Paul Esslemont.

James Bain fired the only goal of the game as Bridge of Don Thistle defeated Ellon United.

At Ian Mair Park it finished 2-2 between Dyce and Nairn St Ninian with Sam Garnham and Dean McDonald on target for the home team and Sam Walker and Charlie Fonweban (pen) replying.

Finlay Stables looked like giving Dufftown their opening league win of the season at Glenury Park before David Baillie equalised late on while Liam Bailey and Eric Edgar found the net for Montrose Roselea in the 2-2 Links Park share with Stoneywood Parkvale.

Sunnybank hit five against New Elgin

Championship leaders Sunnybank had Adam Reid (2), Thomas Mullan, Conor Rae and Ciaran Bloomer on the scoresheet in the 5-0 Heathryfold win against New Elgin.

Craig Robertson netted for Forres Thistle in the 1-0 success at home to Aberdeen University.

Banks O’Dee JFC hit double figures at Lossiemouth United, winning 10-1 with Charlie Rothnie hitting five and Scott Milne four, including a penalty, while Harvey Yeats was the other scorer.

A Greg Wood hat-trick was the highlight of Newmachar United’s 7-1 win over Islavale with Ryan Whelan (2), Liam Mewse and Neil Scott also on the mark.

Finlay Nicol scored for Burghead Thistle in the 1-1 draw with Glentanar.

Fraserburgh United proved too strong for Cruden Bay, hitting five without reply while in the Friday evening game, Longside won 3-1 at home to Buchanhaven Hearts.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 1, Ellon United 0; Dyce 2, Nairn St Ninian 2; Hermes 6, Maud 1; Montrose Roselea 2, Stoneywood Parkvale 2; Stonehaven 1, Dufftown 1.

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP – Burghead Thistle 1, Glentanar 1; Forres Thistle 1, Aberdeen University 0; Fraserburgh United 5, Cruden Bay 0; Longside 3, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Lossiemouth United 1-10 (ten) Banks O’Dee JFC; Newmachar United 7, Islavale 1; Sunnybank 5, New Elgin 0.

GRILL LEAGUE CUP – Semi-final: Colony Park 0, East End 4; Rothie Rovers 0, Culter 2.

