Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Scully is not the goal hero often but he was more than happy to pitch in for the Cove Rangers cause.

Scully got his first league goals of the season in the 2-0 win over Arbroath and made the most of the license to get forward.

The midfielder had been asked by manager Jim McIntyre to make more of an attacking contribution and he was pleased to do so against the fellow part-timers.

“That was my first double since the club came into the senior leagues so I will take it,” he said. “The manager has asked me to make more runs into the box and the wide men have been told to get the ball in that area.

“The first one landed at the back post perfectly for me and the second one I saw Shay hit the shot and I thought it might end up at my feet.

“It did so that was good and I maybe should have had a hat-trick in the second half but my legs were gone.

“If it hit anywhere else but my toe it’s probably in the net but we still won the game so it doesn’t matter.”

Cove win takes ‘bit of weight off’

The win lifts Cove up to seventh place and was their first win since the opening day of the season.

“It takes a bit of weight off our shoulders but I did think it has been coming,” he added.

“Back to front we were brilliant to a man and we probably should have got more goals but overall I’m really happy.

“There’s no excuses now as the manager’s been in for a few weeks and we are used to how he wants us to play.

“I think we have bedded in to the league now and we have shown that in recent weeks as it’s three without losing now. All that’s been lacking has been in the final third a little bit but we were good at that against Arbroath.

“It’s a tough league and we are part time along with Arbroath and we give it our best shot every week.”