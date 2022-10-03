Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace

By Jamie Durent
October 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:59 am
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Connor Scully is not the goal hero often but he was more than happy to pitch in for the Cove Rangers cause.

Scully got his first league goals of the season in the 2-0 win over Arbroath and made the most of the license to get forward.

The midfielder had been asked by manager Jim McIntyre to make more of an attacking contribution and he was pleased to do so against the fellow part-timers.

“That was my first double since the club came into the senior leagues so I will take it,” he said. “The manager has asked me to make more runs into the box and the wide men have been told to get the ball in that area.

“The first one landed at the back post perfectly for me and the second one I saw Shay hit the shot and I thought it might end up at my feet.

Connor Scully is congratulated by Blair Yule after scoring Cove Rangers' second goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully is congratulated by Blair Yule after scoring Cove Rangers' second goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It did so that was good and I maybe should have had a hat-trick in the second half but my legs were gone.

“If it hit anywhere else but my toe it’s probably in the net but we still won the game so it doesn’t matter.”

Cove win takes ‘bit of weight off’

The win lifts Cove up to seventh place and was their first win since the opening day of the season.

“It takes a bit of weight off our shoulders but I did think it has been coming,” he added.

“Back to front we were brilliant to a man and we probably should have got more goals but overall I’m really happy.

Connor Scully heads in Max Johnston's cross to give Cove Rangers the lead against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully heads in Max Johnston's cross to give Cove Rangers the lead against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“There’s no excuses now as the manager’s been in for a few weeks and we are used to how he wants us to play.

“I think we have bedded in to the league now and we have shown that in recent weeks as it’s three without losing now. All that’s been lacking has been in the final third a little bit but we were good at that against Arbroath.

“It’s a tough league and we are part time along with Arbroath and we give it our best shot every week.”

