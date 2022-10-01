Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre urges side to hit goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre urges side to hit goal trail

By Jamie Durent
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre wants his shot-shy Cove Rangers side to take the initiative in the pursuit of goals.

McIntyre feels Cove are not being selfish enough in front of goal and need to take responsibility on themselves to be the match-winner.

They take on Arbroath this weekend at the Balmoral Stadium, as the Championship’s two part-time teams look to put some distance between one another.

Cove have only led once this season – the 2-0 win over Raith Rovers on the opening day – and finding their shooting boots soon would make their lives easier.

“We need to start creating more and punishing teams at key times,” said McIntyre. “Otherwise that’s going to put your defence under pressure.

“I’ve been saying for a number of weeks we need to be better in both boxes. Possession-wise, corners, we’re up there with other teams.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium. Image: SNS

“One thing we could be doing more shots on goal. We’re a bit shot-shy, particularly in the middle of the park.

“From the wide players cutting inside and midfielders getting shots away, we need guys to be a bit more selfish.

“It’s about not trying to be too precise with everything. If it means having a pot-shot, pull the trigger and don’t be safe. Take the responsibility to make it happen earlier in the game.

“The stats are there – if you get the first goal you’ve got a better chance of winning the game.

“We’ve shown a resilience to come back and get a couple of draws, but we’re all fully aware we need to do more to pick up points.”

Arbroath, who had a meteoric rise through the leagues and made the Premiership play-offs last season, have found the going a lot tougher this time around.

Arbroath and Cove are level on five points at the bottom of the division and, like the Aberdeen side, today’s visitors only have one win to their name.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in possession.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in possession against Hamilton. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“They were brilliant last season, but have found it tougher this year,” said McIntyre. “The carrot is there for both teams to go three points in front of each other and it would probably claw one or two other sides into it.

“We’re the home side and we’ve got to make that advantage count.”

Fraser Fyvie (hamstring) will miss out for Cove and Scott Ross (knee) is rated as 50-50.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully is congratulated by Blair Yule after scoring Cove Rangers' second goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers see off Arbroath as Connor Scully brace earns overdue win
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army.
Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke has made international breaks fun again for Scotland fans
Jack Sanders has joined Cove Rangers on loan from Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders keen for game-time following Cove Rangers loan switch
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully lays bare part-time challenges
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
Morgyn Neill in action for Cove against Raith Rovers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Defender Morgyn Neill ready to fight for his future at Cove Rangers
Luis Longstaff in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff is confident Cove Rangers can hit the goal trail to return to…
Gerry McDonagh in the thick of the action for Cove. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McIntyre admits Cove Rangers lacked 'killer touch' in SPFL Trust Trophy exit to…
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre set to ring the changes for Raith Rovers cup…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks