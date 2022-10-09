“We were miles off it” – Cove boss Jim McIntyre following loss at Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

“We were miles off it” – Cove boss Jim McIntyre following loss at Raith

By Paul Third
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre insisted his side were miles off it as they were well beaten by Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

The League One champions’ hopes of building on their home wins against Arbroath and Dundee were dealt a blow by an impressive Rovers as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in a one-sided encounter.

McIntyre admitted his side could have no complaints.

He said: “I’m frustrated because we’ve had two good performances and results on the back of a couple of good draws before that.

“We wanted to make it five games unbeaten by using the confidence we had taken from our two home games but we were miles off it and we are honest enough to admit that.

“Everything we’ve been lately we were the opposite of against Raith. We’ve got to hold our hands up and accept that Raith Rovers were better than us from 1 to 11 all over the park.

“They had a really strong first half performance and we had an exceptionally poor one.

“We didn’t win enough individual battles, our team shape wasn’t good enough against the ball and we afforded them far too many chances. They punished us.”

Early goal set Raith on their way to victory

Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly scores to make it 1-0 against Cove. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group

The visitors were behind after just five minutes.

Jack Sanders was caught in possession by Aidan Connolly on the edge of his own box and he had time to pick his spot before curling the ball low past goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.

Cove responded with a penalty appeal after Mitch Megginson appeared to be tripped by Liam Dick of Raith but referee David Dickinson ignored the pleas of the visitors.

The home side’s pressure paid off in the 27th minute as they doubled their lead.

It was Jamie Gullan who got it as he curled an excellent 20 yard free kick over the wall into the top corner past Gourlay.

Cove looked to respond and had another penalty appeal after Luis Longstaff was sandwiched between two Raith defenders in the box but again appeal was denied.

Cove showed signs of getting back into the game in the second half as they enjoyed their best period of pressure but they were caught by a sucker punch in the 65th minute as Raith scored a third.

A fine passing move from the home side created an opening in the box but an attempted Cove block ricocheted into the path of Sam Stanton and the midfielder took advantage as he fired past Gourlay.

Cove captain Megginson was booked 10 minutes from time for simulation after going down under a challenge from Raith’s Jamie MacDonald as he looked to take the ball round the goalkeeper.

Cove boss disappointed at penalty decision

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group

McIntyre believes the first penalty appeal was pivotal.

He said: “I think the one on Mitch definitely looked a penalty. Our cameraman says his feet was taken away from him.

“These are moments in the game you hope go your way but unfortunately for us we never got it. Goals can give you a lift when you are not playing well and put a wee bit of doubt in the opposition.

“But let’s not be kidded. Raith Rovers were comfortable winners and thoroughly deserved their victory.

“We will regroup and get ready to go again next week.”

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1) – MacDonald 6, Dick 6, Millen 6, Spencer (Matthews 70) 6, Connolly 7, Gullan (Easton 86) 7, O’Riordan 6, Ngwenya 6, Stanton 7, Brown 7, Ross (Frederiksen 75) 6. Subs not used – Thomson, McBride, Connell, Coulson, Masson.

Cove Rangers (4-3-3) – Gourlay 6, Johnston (Towler 46) 5, Ross 6, Sanders 6, Logan 6, Yule 6, Gilmour (McDonagh 71) 5, Scully 6, Longstaff 6, Megginson 6, Dunne (McIntosh 54) 5. Subs not used – McKenzie, Neill, Vigurs, Leitch, Reynolds.

Referee – David Dickinson 6.

Attendance – 1,517.

Man of the match – Jamie Gullan.

