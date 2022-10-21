Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle

By Jamie Durent
October 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie hopes to find a solution to his injury problem and get back on the field.

Fyvie has been plagued by a problematic hamstring injury, missing the last five games.

Working with the medical staff at Cove he is determined to get to the bottom of the issue and make his case for a return to the side.

Fraser Fyvie in action for Cove Rangers against Hamilton. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fraser Fyvie in action for Cove Rangers against Hamilton. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Nobody knows what it is,” said Fyvie. “It’s in an awkward position in my hamstring and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it. Hopefully we’re getting closer to an answer.

“I did it at Queen’s Park but it went away again. I kept training and playing but eventually it got me at Partick Thistle. The pain was a lot stronger.

“Trying to get an answer on how to fix it is the problem. You just do your rehab work and do some sort of cardiovascular exercise to keep up your fitness. You test it, in terms of what you can and can’t do.

“I’m dying to get back and see if I can contribute to the team. They’ve had a couple of decent results and a couple of bad ones again. I would like to help out if I can.”

Fyvie, who is studying for his Uefa A license and works as a youth coach at Aberdeen, has seen games from a different perspective in the stands.

“I probably watch games differently now since I’ve been doing my coaching badges,” he said. “I sit back and analyse games a lot better and take a bit of a different perspective.

“I’ve given myself a task at each game, to see what I’m going to look for in our team and in their team. I would rather be on the pitch but it keeps your mind busy and tests you.

“We weren’t good enough against Raith and against Inverness we were a lot better in how we played them, but they were still pretty comfortable.

“We need to get more crosses in and have a bit more creativity in our play, especially in the final third. We need to find something different.

“Being more patient is something we need to do better – keep teams under pressure instead of playing a basketball match with them having a go then us having a go. But that means controlling the ball better.”

Cove are in eighth in the Championship, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Ayr United.

The home fixture was arguably Cove’s worst performance of the season. In addition, their away form has been poor, with just a point picked up on the road this campaign.

“It probably needs a realisation that when you’re at home, you are more expansive,” said Fyvie. “When you’re away from home I don’t think you can be.

“It’s better game-management in the way we play. Maybe we don’t need as many people in the box, so we can stay solid behind the ball.

“Taking a point away from home in this league it’s important. Given how tough this league is, it’s probably a good point. If you take care of your home form, maybe your away form can be like that.

“Ayr have had a great start and the big lad (Dipo Akinyemi) up top is on 10 goals already. We need to analyse how we stop him and keep that area of the pitch closed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre wants midfielder Charlie Gilmour to find his voice
Shay Logan takes the ball away from Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Shay Logan urges Cove Rangers to develop nasty streak in search for form
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers insists focus must only be on Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre looks for consistency to aid Championship prospects
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Cieran Dunne on his move north earning the club a few extra…
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year

Most Read

1
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
3
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
4
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
6
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
One-car crash causes rush-hour delays in Elgin
7
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
10
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay is hoping to guide his side to a first win of the season when Strathspey Thistle visit Station Park.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Church of Scotland merger
Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
Post Thumbnail
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
Aberdeen chartered accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co has recruited five new accountancy trainees. Pictured from left to right, Zaki Hassan, Eilidh Shore, Ethan Booth, Jessica Stephen and James Chalmers.
Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland's unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn has arrived. Take a look at our top five picks of things to do this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock
Autumnal feasts and Dracula festivals: 5 things to do this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented