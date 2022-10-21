Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie hopes to find a solution to his injury problem and get back on the field.

Fyvie has been plagued by a problematic hamstring injury, missing the last five games.

Working with the medical staff at Cove he is determined to get to the bottom of the issue and make his case for a return to the side.

“Nobody knows what it is,” said Fyvie. “It’s in an awkward position in my hamstring and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it. Hopefully we’re getting closer to an answer.

“I did it at Queen’s Park but it went away again. I kept training and playing but eventually it got me at Partick Thistle. The pain was a lot stronger.

“Trying to get an answer on how to fix it is the problem. You just do your rehab work and do some sort of cardiovascular exercise to keep up your fitness. You test it, in terms of what you can and can’t do.

“I’m dying to get back and see if I can contribute to the team. They’ve had a couple of decent results and a couple of bad ones again. I would like to help out if I can.”

Fyvie, who is studying for his Uefa A license and works as a youth coach at Aberdeen, has seen games from a different perspective in the stands.

“I probably watch games differently now since I’ve been doing my coaching badges,” he said. “I sit back and analyse games a lot better and take a bit of a different perspective.

“I’ve given myself a task at each game, to see what I’m going to look for in our team and in their team. I would rather be on the pitch but it keeps your mind busy and tests you.

“We weren’t good enough against Raith and against Inverness we were a lot better in how we played them, but they were still pretty comfortable.

“We need to get more crosses in and have a bit more creativity in our play, especially in the final third. We need to find something different.

“Being more patient is something we need to do better – keep teams under pressure instead of playing a basketball match with them having a go then us having a go. But that means controlling the ball better.”

Cove are in eighth in the Championship, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Ayr United.

The home fixture was arguably Cove’s worst performance of the season. In addition, their away form has been poor, with just a point picked up on the road this campaign.

“It probably needs a realisation that when you’re at home, you are more expansive,” said Fyvie. “When you’re away from home I don’t think you can be.

“It’s better game-management in the way we play. Maybe we don’t need as many people in the box, so we can stay solid behind the ball.

“Taking a point away from home in this league it’s important. Given how tough this league is, it’s probably a good point. If you take care of your home form, maybe your away form can be like that.

“Ayr have had a great start and the big lad (Dipo Akinyemi) up top is on 10 goals already. We need to analyse how we stop him and keep that area of the pitch closed.”