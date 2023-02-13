Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to ‘fight for everything’ in survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to ‘fight for everything’ in survival battle

By Jamie Durent
February 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS

Scott Ross accepts Cove Rangers have got a fight on their hands for points between now and the end of the season.

Cove are embroiled in a three-way tussle at the bottom end of the Championship as they, Arbroath and Hamilton Accies look to avoid the drop.

The Aberdeen side were beaten 3-0 by Dundee at Dens Park yesterday and face Arbroath on home soil next weekend in a crucial game in the survival battle.

“We’ve got to fight for absolutely everything between now and the end of the season,” said Ross. “There’s 12 games left this season and, if you can build from a strong defensive unit, you’ve got every chance of getting a goal to nick a game.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves back up. We’re not a team that will sit and dwell on it. It’s a massive game next weekend – we’re both in a fight at the bottom, pushing for every point we can get.

“We’ve got to go in there with the mindset of getting three points. We go and take three points off Partick last week and there is going to be highs and lows before the end of the season. This is a low, but we need to kick on and get a high next week.”

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross shepherds the ball back to Scott Fox. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross shepherds the ball back to Scott Fox. Image: SNS

Ross was frustrated with how Cove failed to start the second half quickly enough, with Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak putting Dundee two clear in the first six minutes, before Lyall Cameron added another for Dee late on.

“We didn’t perform at all in the second half,” he said. “We need to come out strong like we were in the first half. We need to be strong as a unit.

“It was frustrating because in the first half we were dogged, dug in and defended well. To concede two goals at the start of the second half is poor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley frustrated with defensive lapses in Dundee defeat
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS
Dundee 3-0 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – ratings, star man and talking points as…
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pleased with fighting spirt in Partick win
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Cove Rangers defender Brody Paterson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Brody Paterson's confidence in squad remains unshaken

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
5
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
6
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
7
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
8
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
9
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
10
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Lexi went from a loving, excitable dog to being on cage rest. Image: Allan Tracey.
Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Derek Acorah claims he spoke to a ghost known as the Green Lady when he was staying in Room 406 at Thainstone House Inverurie Picture shows; Thainstone House, Derek Acorah. n/a. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Arunas Dirgelas was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…
A total of 12 fatal collisions and 18 fatalities were reported on the A9 Inverness to Perth road last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Road safety campaign launched following surge in fatalies on the A9 Inverness to Perth…
The new facility will be in Chapelton of Elsick.
New life skills ASN facility proposed as part of new Chapelton of Elsick development

Editor's Picks

Most Commented