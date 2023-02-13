Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to ‘fight for everything’ in survival battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Ross accepts Cove Rangers have got a fight on their hands for points between now and the end of the season.

Cove are embroiled in a three-way tussle at the bottom end of the Championship as they, Arbroath and Hamilton Accies look to avoid the drop.

The Aberdeen side were beaten 3-0 by Dundee at Dens Park yesterday and face Arbroath on home soil next weekend in a crucial game in the survival battle.

“We’ve got to fight for absolutely everything between now and the end of the season,” said Ross. “There’s 12 games left this season and, if you can build from a strong defensive unit, you’ve got every chance of getting a goal to nick a game.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves back up. We’re not a team that will sit and dwell on it. It’s a massive game next weekend – we’re both in a fight at the bottom, pushing for every point we can get.

“We’ve got to go in there with the mindset of getting three points. We go and take three points off Partick last week and there is going to be highs and lows before the end of the season. This is a low, but we need to kick on and get a high next week.”

Ross was frustrated with how Cove failed to start the second half quickly enough, with Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak putting Dundee two clear in the first six minutes, before Lyall Cameron added another for Dee late on.

“We didn’t perform at all in the second half,” he said. “We need to come out strong like we were in the first half. We need to be strong as a unit.

“It was frustrating because in the first half we were dogged, dug in and defended well. To concede two goals at the start of the second half is poor.”