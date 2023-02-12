Dundee 3-0 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – ratings, star man and talking points as shot-shy visitors swept aside at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee 3-0 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – ratings, star man and talking points as shot-shy visitors swept aside at Dens Park

By Jamie Durent
February 12, 2023, 6:00 pm
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers were put to the sword by Dundee as three second-half goals earned them a Championship victory at Dens Park.

Zach Robinson, Alex Jakubiak and Lyall Cameron all found the net to ensure the points stayed in Dundee.

Mitch Megginson skewed a shot into the side-netting after 11 minutes, before Dundee pair Luke McCowan and Barry Maguire both had speculative efforts over the bar.

Cameron was next to try his luck, after indecision between Morgyn Neill and Scott Fox saw the ball break to him. With Fox retreating to his goal, Cameron could not find the target.

Jordan McGhee had a go five minutes before the break from 25 yards, but it was a game dreadfully low on quality.

The Cove Rangers coaching staff pass on instructions. Image: SNS
The Cove Rangers coaching staff pass on instructions. Image: SNS

Goalie Fox, fresh from his heroics against Partick Thistle eight days ago, then produced a smart stop to tip over Cameron’s rising attempt.

But it was a Fox error that handed Dundee the lead five minutes into the second half, with substitute Robinson coming in from the byline and taking aim, with the Cove goalkeeper fumbling the ball into the net.

One became two shortly after, with Robinson this time laying it on a plate for Jakubiak to roll the ball into the net.

And it could have been three just after the hour when Cameron was bundled to the turf by Gime Touré inside the box. The former Peterhead loanee took the spot-kick, but Fox sprung to his right to keep it out.

Substitute Tony Weston had a rare shot at goal for Cove in the second period, before Cameron made amends with a smart finish into the bottom corner.

Cove punished following defensive approach

The Aberdeen side clearly came into the game with the plan to frustrate Dundee and, for 45 minutes, it worked.

Cove sat in their own half, denied Dundee space and allowed them to overhit passes and take pot-shots.

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross shepherds the ball back to Scott Fox. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross shepherds the ball back to Scott Fox. Image: SNS

But the downside to such an approach is that the moment you go behind, it becomes redundant.

It took just six minutes of the second half to undo a lot of Cove’s work, with Robinson and Jakubiak scoring in quick succession. Cameron then capped off an impressive display with a goal of his own.

For a side that defended manfully in victory against Partick the week previous, it was disappointing in the way they fell away here.

Dundee substitutions make an impact

Kwame Thomas offered little in the first half in an isolated forward role.

But Dee boss Gary Bowyer was decisive at the break and made two changes to revive a struggling attack, bringing on Robinson and Jakubiak for Thomas and Luke McCowan.

It paid dividends, with both finding the net within two minutes of each other.

They offered greater dynamism and a more direct threat to the Cove defence, who had dealt with all which was thrown at them in the first period.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates his goal against Cove Rangers with Zach Robinson and Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Alex Jakubiak celebrates his goal against Cove Rangers with Zach Robinson and Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS

Dens Park pitch suited neither side

Neither side will have been happy with the state of the surface at Dens.

Both goal-mouths had bare patches, while there was a sizeable area close to the half-way line that had no grass on it.

There were other areas that looked rutted and muddy.

Both Dundee and Cove tried to hit their strikers and play off them, but the ball was difficult to bring under control.

Given Cove are used to playing on an artificial surface which facilitates a free-flowing game, their status as underdogs at Dens meant they probably did not mind a difficult surface.

It allowed them to dig in, sit deep and frustrate their opponents. But, by the same token, when they went behind it was harder to get back in the game.

Player ratings

DUNDEE (4-2-3-1) – Legzdins 6; Fisher 6, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 6 (Williamson 81), Kerr 6, Maguire 6 (Mulligan 81), Cameron 7, McMullan 7 (Hannant 82), McGhee 6, McCowan 5 (Robinson 46), Thomas 5 (Jakubiak 46). Subs not used – Sharp, Marshall, Anderson, Tolaj.

COVE RANGERS (4-3-3) – Fox 5; Naismith 5, Ross 6, Neill 6, Logan 6, Bangala 5 (McIntosh 59), Virtanen 6, Scully 6, Longstaff 5, Megginson 6 (Weston 70), Dunne 5 (Touré 59). Subs not used – Gourlay, McClelland, Vigurs, Glass, Reynolds.

Referee – Craig Napier 6.

Attendance – 4,208.

Star man

Lyall Cameron – Always a lively presence in the middle of the park and got forward ably to support the Dundee forward line.

