Man who harassed woman walked into home uninvited

By Jenni Gee
February 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Patryk Kiedrowicz admitted breaching the order at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man must report all future relationships he has with women after he ignored a court order to stay away from his female victim.

Patryk Kiedrowicz had been banned from contacting the woman but brazenly walked into a property she was in univited.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 35-year-old was “simply not taking no for an answer”.

His behaviour was deemed to concerning that he has now been placed on a new order requiring him to report all future relationships to a supervising officer.

Kiedrowicz admitted breaching a non-harassment order, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting obstructing or hindering police officers who attended following the incident.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said that an order had been imposed by the court to prevent Kiedrowicz from harassing the woman in April of last year.

Woman heard door handle being rattled

But on September 17 the woman was in a property in Muir of Ord with other people when they heard a door handle being rattled “for several seconds” as if someone was trying to enter.

Ms MacEwan said this was followed by the sound of the front door being opened and Kiedrowicz entered the living room.

“Witnesses sitting on the sofa immediately challenged the accused telling him to get out of the house,” she said.

The court heard that Kiedrowocz appeared surprised to find other people in the room and left the property.

“He did not speak at any time,” Ms MacEwan told the court.

Witnesses contacted police, locked the door and watched Kiedrowicz leave.

Police traced him nearby and attempted to arrest him, but Kiedrowicz pulled his arms away and resisted.

A struggle with officers ensued before Kiedrowicz was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle.

‘Misguided attempt to get help’

Defence solicitor Clare Russell told the court that her client’s actions appeared to be a “misguided attempt by Mr Kiedrowicz to get some sort of help with his mental health”.

“He believed a custodial sentence was the only place he could get help,” she said.

“Clearly he entered the property, clearly he shouldn’t have done that, clearly that caused fear and alarm to the complainer.”

She told the court her client had spent three months on remand for the crime and added: “There have been no repeat performances.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Kiedrowicz: “I have concerns about your repeated offending in respect of this lady – you are simply not taking no for an answer.”

She placed Kiedrowicz, of Logan Way, Muir of Ord, on a community payback order for a year that requires him to complete a decider skills programme and inform his supervising officer of any relationship he has with a woman.

