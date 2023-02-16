Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley won’t feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley won’t feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this weekend

By Jamie Durent
February 16, 2023, 10:30 pm
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Paul Hartley does not think victory over Arbroath will put Cove Rangers in a comfortable position in the Championship survival battle.

A win for Cove will put them seven points clear of the Red Lichties, who sit in the relegation play-off spot.

Cove have won just once since Hartley’s return to the dugout at the start of last month: a 1-0 triumph over Partick Thistle a fortnight ago.

Additional scrutiny will be on Saturday’s encounter due to the two teams’ precarious positions in the second-tier, but, even if Cove take three points, Hartley will not be content.

“It’s the next big game,” he said. “We’ve got 12 games left and we’re trying to get as many points as we can.

“This is the next really important game and everybody will look at our league positions. But I don’t read too much into it.

“A win would give us a seven-point cushion, but knowing how the Championship works, that’s not enough to see us through to the end of the season. There’ll be more twists before the end of the season.

“The league is so unpredictable between the top and the bottom. Anybody can take points off each other. No result will surprise me in this division.

Connor Scully is congratulated by Blair Yule after scoring Cove Rangers' second goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully is congratulated by Blair Yule after scoring Cove Rangers’ second goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Arbroath missed out on the remarkable feat of getting promoted to the Premiership as a part-time side last season, losing to Caley Thistle in the play-off semi-finals.

But they have found the going much tougher this time around, with just four wins to their name and the worst home record in the Championship.

“Teams that are part-time in the Championship tend to be down the bottom, because you’re facing teams who are full-time and have more time to prepare,” added Hartley.

“The two nights we have with our players we try to give them as much information as possible.

“What they did last year was incredible – it was a brilliant season. But it’s very hard to do that again the following season.”

Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Hartley wants Cove to make the Balmoral Stadium as formidable a place as it used to be.

The Aberdeen side long prided themselves on their home form on their rise from the Highland League to the Championship, but this season has yielded just five wins from 13 games in the north-east.

“We’ve not really used it as much this season (as a fortress), when we’ve been strong over the years here,” said Hartley.

“It’s important we get our home form back to what it used to be here, where teams know they’d been in a game.

“We haven’t really seen that for the majority of the season.

“The home form would really shoot you up the table and we’ve not found that consistency here.”

Fraser Fyvie is out until the end of the season after ankle reconstruction surgery, while Blair Yule and Brody Paterson (both ankle) are also sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder David Bangala. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants 'heart and aggression' against Arbroath
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley frustrated with defensive lapses in Dundee defeat
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS
Dundee 3-0 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – ratings, star man and talking points as…
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pleased with fighting spirt in Partick win

Most Read

1
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement
harlequin productions aberdeen 24 Hour Musical
Harlequin Productions' 24-Hour Musical raises £13,100 for two Aberdeen charities

Editor's Picks

Most Commented