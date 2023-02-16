Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened

Police have reopened the missing person case of Keith Woodburn, who was last seen in Aberdeen more than three decades ago.

Mr Woodburn, who would now be aged 58, was last seen by family members in the summer of 1989.

He was reported missing in February the following year while he was living in Barrow-in-Furness. However, he spent the majority of his life in Ulverston.

Mr Woodburn was reportedly seen in Aberdeen at some point between September 1993 and the early months of 1995.

A woman, who knew him from his time in Ulverston, reported seeing him briefly during a lunch break on the city’s Union Street.

She was not aware that Mr Woodburn was reported missing at the time and it is her belief that he was living in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Cumbria officers carried out inquiries following the sighting, yet to date, this has not generated any further information with regards to Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts.

Renewed appeal for information to locate Keith Woodburn

They are now reviving their appeal to the public to see if anyone living in the Aberdeen area has any knowledge of Mr Woodburn.

It’s part of the force’s review of long-term missing person investigations to see if any new information can be acquired to help them locate him.

Officers are also making a direct appeal to Mr Woodburn to come forward and confirm he is safe and well.

Doug Marshall, senior investigator officer at Cumbria Constabulary, said: “If Mr Woodburn reads this appeal, I would urge him to come forward and let us know he is safe and well. If he has moved away to start a new life, we will be respectful of his wishes and privacy.

“Our priority at this time is to establish if he is safe and solve this long-standing missing person investigation.

“I would also urge members of the public in the Aberdeen area to contact us if they have any information of Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts.”

Anyone with information on Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.