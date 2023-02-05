Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pleased with fighting spirt in Partick win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pleased with fighting spirt in Partick win

By Jamie Durent
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 5, 2023, 5:21 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley felt his team showed a different side to themselves to dig out a result against Partick Thistle.

Mitch Megginson scored the only goal of the game to give Cove their first win of 2023 and their first clean sheet on the road this season.

It was a scrappy and ugly contest at times at Firhill against Partick, who had Brian Graham sent off, and Cove goalkeeper Scott Fox was in fine form.

After the recent run of results and the goals they had been conceding, three points and a clean sheet is a huge fillip.

“It was a hard-fought game and we showed a different side to ourselves,” said Hartley. “We’re in transition, with bringing eight players in and eight going, so it was going to take a bit of time.

“But in this league you don’t get time. I felt the team were outstanding to a man. The keeper was absolutely brilliant and we had to weather the storm.

“We’ve been conceding far too many goals, as everybody knows, but we’ve done a lot of work on that and we’ll continue to work on it.

“If I can get the team really settled – I still feel we’re one or two short. We had a young bench today and they’re not used to being in the trenches.

“I tried to go with my most experienced team today. I felt we’d been conceding too many and we were really solid.”

Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe

While Fox was impressive between the posts, the performance of Cieran Dunne also caught the eye.

His pace and dribbling ability has never been in doubt but what has tripped him up has been his lack of an end product.

On Saturday Dunne set up Megginson’s goal and was a persistent threat down the Cove left.

“I had Dunney when I was at Falkirk when he was 17 and that was always the issue,” said Hartley.

“He’s got blistering pace but you’ve got to have an end product with that. He managed to do that on Saturday.

“There’s still a couple of situations where he could have done better but we’ll keep working with players. (Luis) Longstaff had a good game and he’s not shown the player I know he can be.

“What I saw from the team today was that they will roll their sleeves up and say ‘this is what we need to do to stay in this league’.”

