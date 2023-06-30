Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies

Paul Hartley's side, who were 2021-22 League One champions, return to the third-tier following last season's relegation from the Championship.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Balmoral Stadium - home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers will kick off their return to League One with an away clash to Hamilton Accies.

Cove begin their 2023-24 campaign at New Douglas Park on August 5 to face Hamilton Accies, who were also relegated from the Championship last term.

They host Falkirk, Hartley’s former side, in their first game at Balmoral Stadium on August 12.

Over the festive period, Cove play Edinburgh City at home on December 23, before a trip to Links Park to face Montrose on December 30.

Cove’s first game of 2024 will see them host Kelty Hearts on January 6.

And Cove’s final away trip of the season with be at Queen of the South on April 27, before a home clash on the final day against Edinburgh City on May 4.

Cove Rangers’ 2023-24 fixtures

August

5 –  Hamilton Accies (a)

12 – Falkirk (h)

19 – Montrose (a)

26 – Queen of the South (h)

September 

2 – Alloa Athletic (a)

16 – Kelty Hearts (h)

23 – Edinburgh City (a)

30 – Stirling Albion (a)

October 

7 – Annan Athletic (h)

21 – Montrose (h)

28 – Queen of the South (a)

November

4 – Hamilton Accies (h)

11 – Kelty Hearts (a)

18 – Stirling Albion (h)

December

2 – Falkirk (a)

9 – Annan Athletic (a)

16 – Alloa Athletic (h)

23 – Edinburgh City (h)

30 – Montrose (a)

January

6 – Kelty Hearts (h)

13 – Hamilton Accies (a)

27 – Queen of the South (h)

February

3 – Stirling Albion (a)

10 – Falkirk (h)

17 – Alloa Athletic (a)

24 – Anna Athletic (h)

March

2 – Edinburgh City (a)

9 -Montrose (h)

16 – Kelty Hearts (a)

23 – Hamilton Accies (h)

30 – Stirling Albion (h)

April

6 – Falkirk (a)

13 – Annan Athletic (a)

20 – Alloa Athletic (h)

27 – Queen of the South (a)

May

4 – Edinburgh City (h)

 

