Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies

Cove Rangers will kick off their return to League One with an away clash to Hamilton Accies.

Paul Hartley’s side, who were the 2021-22 League One champions, return to the third-tier following last season’s relegation from the Championship.

Cove begin their 2023-24 campaign at New Douglas Park on August 5 to face Hamilton Accies, who were also relegated from the Championship last term.

They host Falkirk, Hartley’s former side, in their first game at Balmoral Stadium on August 12.

Over the festive period, Cove play Edinburgh City at home on December 23, before a trip to Links Park to face Montrose on December 30.

Cove’s first game of 2024 will see them host Kelty Hearts on January 6.

And Cove’s final away trip of the season with be at Queen of the South on April 27, before a home clash on the final day against Edinburgh City on May 4.

Cove Rangers’ 2023-24 fixtures

August

5 – Hamilton Accies (a)

12 – Falkirk (h)

19 – Montrose (a)

26 – Queen of the South (h)

September

2 – Alloa Athletic (a)

16 – Kelty Hearts (h)

23 – Edinburgh City (a)

30 – Stirling Albion (a)

October

7 – Annan Athletic (h)

21 – Montrose (h)

28 – Queen of the South (a)

November

4 – Hamilton Accies (h)

11 – Kelty Hearts (a)

18 – Stirling Albion (h)

December

2 – Falkirk (a)

9 – Annan Athletic (a)

16 – Alloa Athletic (h)

23 – Edinburgh City (h)

30 – Montrose (a)

January

6 – Kelty Hearts (h)

13 – Hamilton Accies (a)

27 – Queen of the South (h)

February

3 – Stirling Albion (a)

10 – Falkirk (h)

17 – Alloa Athletic (a)

24 – Anna Athletic (h)

March

2 – Edinburgh City (a)

9 -Montrose (h)

16 – Kelty Hearts (a)

23 – Hamilton Accies (h)

30 – Stirling Albion (h)

April

6 – Falkirk (a)

13 – Annan Athletic (a)

20 – Alloa Athletic (h)

27 – Queen of the South (a)

May

4 – Edinburgh City (h)