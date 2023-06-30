Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24

The Spiders are first up for the Caley Jags as league season gets set for kick-off on August 5.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s Championship season will begin on August 5 with a home clash against Queen’s Park.

The Spiders, who are now managed by Dutchman Robin Veldman, finished fourth last term, but were in the title chase with Dundee until the very end.

This is a repeat of the opening game of 2022 when the teams drew 1-1, also at the Caledonian Stadium.

Queen’s, who will use a mixture of Lesser Hampden and the main national stadium in 2023-2024, finished third under Owen Coyle, who stepped down at the end of the campaign after losing to Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

August will then involve two away fixtures, against Ayr United on the 12th and Airdrieonians on the 26th.

Inverness, who were last season’s Scottish Cup runners-up to Celtic, finished sixth in the league in what was largely an injury-hit campaign.

Boss Billy Dodds, who pledged his future to the Highlanders for the next two years, is determined to get ICT back into the top four and chasing promotion.

The Caley Thistle fixtures for the 2023-24 Championship season. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee United were relegated from the Premiership and they take the place of city neighbours Dundee, who were promoted as champions.

Dunfermline Athletic have come up as League One winners, followed by Airdrieonians, who beat Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-offs. Cove Rangers slipped into League One by finishing 10th.

Other dates for the diary for Inverness supporters include a home meeting with Dundee United on September 23, a visit to Partick Thistle two days before Christmas, and a January 2 away day at Airdrieonians.

ICT’s final fixture is at home to Morton on May 3.

This will be the Caley Jags’ seventh successive season in the second-tier and they will be going all out to win the title to avoid any play-off drama.

Two years ago, Dodds’ men reached the Premiership play-off final where they eventually ran out of steam against St Johnstone in their sixth straight play-off tie after finishing third.

The full list of games is:

AUGUST

5 –  Queen’s Park (h)

12 – Ayr United (a)

26 – Airdrieonians (a)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Dunfermline Athletic (h)

16 – Raith Rovers (a)

23 – Dundee United (h)

30 – Arbroath (a)

OCTOBER

7 – Partick Thistle (h)

21 – Morton (a)

28 – Airdrieonians (h)

31 – Dunfermline Athletic (a)

NOVEMBER

4 – Dundee United (a)

11 – Ayr United (h)

DECEMBER

2 – Raith Rovers (h)

9 – Queen’s Park (a)

16 – Arbroath (h)

23 – Partick Thistle (a)

30 – Morton (h)

JANUARY

2 – Airdrieonians (a)

6 – Ayr United (a)

13 – Dundee United (h)

27 – Raith Rovers (a)

FEBRUARY

3 – Queen’s Park (h)

17 – Partick Thistle (h)

24 – Arbroath (a)

27 – Dunfermline Athletic (h)

MARCH

2 – Morton (a)

9 – Airdrieonians (h)

16 – Ayr United (h)

23 – Dundee United (a)

30 – Partick Thistle (a)

APRIL

6 – Arbroath (h)

13 – Queen’s Park (a)

20 – Raith Rovers (h)

27 – Dunfermline Athletic (a)

MAY

3 – Morton (h)

