Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24

Caley Thistle’s Championship season will begin on August 5 with a home clash against Queen’s Park.

The Spiders, who are now managed by Dutchman Robin Veldman, finished fourth last term, but were in the title chase with Dundee until the very end.

This is a repeat of the opening game of 2022 when the teams drew 1-1, also at the Caledonian Stadium.

Queen’s, who will use a mixture of Lesser Hampden and the main national stadium in 2023-2024, finished third under Owen Coyle, who stepped down at the end of the campaign after losing to Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

August will then involve two away fixtures, against Ayr United on the 12th and Airdrieonians on the 26th.

Inverness, who were last season’s Scottish Cup runners-up to Celtic, finished sixth in the league in what was largely an injury-hit campaign.

Boss Billy Dodds, who pledged his future to the Highlanders for the next two years, is determined to get ICT back into the top four and chasing promotion.

Dundee United were relegated from the Premiership and they take the place of city neighbours Dundee, who were promoted as champions.

Dunfermline Athletic have come up as League One winners, followed by Airdrieonians, who beat Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-offs. Cove Rangers slipped into League One by finishing 10th.

Other dates for the diary for Inverness supporters include a home meeting with Dundee United on September 23, a visit to Partick Thistle two days before Christmas, and a January 2 away day at Airdrieonians.

ICT’s final fixture is at home to Morton on May 3.

This will be the Caley Jags’ seventh successive season in the second-tier and they will be going all out to win the title to avoid any play-off drama.

Two years ago, Dodds’ men reached the Premiership play-off final where they eventually ran out of steam against St Johnstone in their sixth straight play-off tie after finishing third.

The full list of games is:

AUGUST

5 – Queen’s Park (h)

12 – Ayr United (a)

26 – Airdrieonians (a)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Dunfermline Athletic (h)

16 – Raith Rovers (a)

23 – Dundee United (h)

30 – Arbroath (a)

OCTOBER

7 – Partick Thistle (h)

21 – Morton (a)

28 – Airdrieonians (h)

31 – Dunfermline Athletic (a)

NOVEMBER

4 – Dundee United (a)

11 – Ayr United (h)

DECEMBER

2 – Raith Rovers (h)

9 – Queen’s Park (a)

16 – Arbroath (h)

23 – Partick Thistle (a)

30 – Morton (h)

JANUARY

2 – Airdrieonians (a)

6 – Ayr United (a)

13 – Dundee United (h)

27 – Raith Rovers (a)

FEBRUARY

3 – Queen’s Park (h)

17 – Partick Thistle (h)

24 – Arbroath (a)

27 – Dunfermline Athletic (h)

MARCH

2 – Morton (a)

9 – Airdrieonians (h)

16 – Ayr United (h)

23 – Dundee United (a)

30 – Partick Thistle (a)

APRIL

6 – Arbroath (h)

13 – Queen’s Park (a)

20 – Raith Rovers (h)

27 – Dunfermline Athletic (a)

MAY

3 – Morton (h)