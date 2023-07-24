Ex-Dundee star Paul McGowan becomes Cove Rangers’ latest summer signing

Former Dundee skipper Paul McGowan is the latest summer signing for Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers.

McGowan, who goes into Tuesday’s squad for the Viaplay Cup trip to Premiership Livingston, offers vast experience.

His arrival further complements the new-look Cove squad as they chase promotion back to the Championship next year.

The 35-year-old, who became the first man to play over 300 times for Dundee in the 21st century, was at the Taysiders for nine years.

Although the latter past of last season saw McGowan on loan at League One champions Dunfermline Athletic, he helped the Dark Blues secure promotion from the Championship to the Premiership through the play-offs in 2020/21.

He featured for the Pars when they visited Balmoral Stadium in Cove’s opening pre-season encounter, scoring the equaliser late on in the game.

Dundee exit follows Pars’ loan spell

The midfielder left Dens Park as part Dundee’s own summer rebuild following their Championship title win, as he was not offered a new contract.

🔵 We are delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder, Paul McGowan, on a one-year deal. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲, 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹! 👋#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 24, 2023

McGowan is the latest in a line of new recruits at Cove over the past few months as they transitions to full-time football, following Will Gillingham, Arron Darge, Mouhamed Niang, Mark Gallagher, Tyler Mykyta, Kyle Connell, Rumarn Burrell, Josh Kerr, Jacob Jones and Dayshonne Golding.

This is the second time Hartley has signed the former Celtic player, having taken him to Dundee in the summer of 2014.

The midfielder went on to become a fans’ favourite, and was voted player of the year several times, and also captained the club.

Cove have won their opening two Viaplay Cup ties in Group C – against Clyde and Brechin City – and would leapfrog front-runners Hamilton Accies should they score a against-the-odds victory against Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday.