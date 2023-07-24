Ex-Dundee star Paul McGowan becomes Cove Rangers’ latest summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee star Paul McGowan becomes Cove Rangers’ latest summer signing

Midfielder is signed by Paul Hartley for a second time - as he pens a one-year deal with the Aberdeen-based League One club.

By Paul Chalk
Midfielder Paul McGowan has joined Cove Rangers on a one-year deal. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Former Dundee skipper Paul McGowan is the latest summer signing for Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers.

McGowan, who goes into Tuesday’s squad for the Viaplay Cup trip to Premiership Livingston, offers vast experience.

His arrival further complements the new-look Cove squad as they chase promotion back to the Championship next year.

The 35-year-old, who became the first man to play over 300 times for Dundee in the 21st century, was at the Taysiders for nine years.

Although the latter past of last season saw McGowan on loan at League One champions Dunfermline Athletic, he helped the Dark Blues secure promotion from the Championship to the Premiership through the play-offs in 2020/21.

He featured for the Pars when they visited Balmoral Stadium in Cove’s opening pre-season encounter, scoring the equaliser late on in the game.

Dundee exit follows Pars’ loan spell

The midfielder left Dens Park as part Dundee’s own summer rebuild following their Championship title win, as he was not offered a new contract.

McGowan is the latest in a line of new recruits at Cove over the past few months as they transitions to full-time football, following Will Gillingham, Arron Darge, Mouhamed Niang, Mark Gallagher, Tyler Mykyta, Kyle Connell, Rumarn Burrell, Josh Kerr, Jacob Jones and Dayshonne Golding.

This is the second time Hartley has signed the former Celtic player, having taken him to Dundee in the summer of 2014.

The midfielder went on to become a fans’ favourite, and was voted player of the year several times, and also captained the club.

Cove have won their opening two Viaplay Cup ties in Group C – against Clyde and Brechin City – and would leapfrog front-runners Hamilton Accies should they score a against-the-odds victory  against Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday.

