Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Place to Remember Baden Gibson: Pennan harbour’s true ‘Local Hero’

A memorial bench for the former harbourmaster and movie extra carries the name of his boat 'Havenlea'.

By Lindsay Bruce
In memory of Pennan's true 'local hero' Baden Gibson.
It’s the village forever linked to movie Local Hero, but even more well known than Pennan itself, was the harbour and its master, Baden Gibson.

Now in memory of the man who “lived and breathed” Pennan, a lone memorial bench sits against the harbour wall overlooking the bothy where Baden lived, worked and died.

“We like to think he’s still sitting there watching what’s going on,” said his sister Sheila Gibson.

As part of A Place to Remember, uncovering the untold stories of the north-east’s many memorial benches, we look back on the life of Baden, once Pennan’s longest standing resident.

Pennan born and raised

Born on May 1 1951 Baden was one of four children for Edith and Leslie Gibson.

Raised in Pennan, his mother worked in a Fraserburgh factory and his dad was a fisherman.

Though his education also began in the village, when the local school closed he moved to another in Aberdour. When he left school, Baden secured an apprenticeship as a sail maker in the Broch, but his focus was always Pennan harbour.

Sheila Gibson, sister of Baden Gibson, at the memorial bench in honour of her brother. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

In later years he found paid employment working in Fraserburgh’s watch tower but for more than 40 years it was his volunteer role that he was most passionate about.

“I’m not sure how it came about – him becoming Pennan harbourmaster – but he lived and breathed that place. When he passed away he was described as Pennan’s true local hero.

“He had his boat here in Pennan, his bothy here in Pennan and his heart here in Pennan,” added Sheila.

Part in Local Hero

Baden’s association with Bill Forsyth’s Local Hero movie went deeper than him just being there at the time.

As harbourmaster he took some of the actors and crew out to sea on his boat and was even cast as an extra playing a “drunken reveller”.

Pennan harbourmaster Baden Gibson, who served the costal village and its port for more than 40 years.

Proud of the association with the film, Baden hoped more productions would come to Pennan, though did admit in later years that “many local people became tired of it all” by the time the film wrapped.

Happiest in Pennan

Baden died on November 11 2016 aged 67. The cause was thought to be heart problems.

He was found near his seafront bothy where he had spent his final moments preparing his boat for a fishing trip.

Emilie Gibson and her grandmother Sheila Gibson at the Pennan harbour memorial bench in memory of her brother, former harbour master Baden Gibson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“He loved to fish,” added Sheila who now lives in Denmark.

“Especially for mackerel, although he’d fish for anything. He didn’t have many other hobbies and interests, just Pennan. He was happiest on the water or in the harbour.”

Harbour memorial bench

Around six months after Baden’s death a bench was placed in the spot where he kept all his things.

Sheila said: “I had the idea for the bench but it was the team from the harbour who made it happen. The name plaque from his boat, Havenlea, is attached to it.

Pennan harbour wall where the memorial bench for Baden Gibson is located. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It was a such a shock when he passed away. He was a lovely brother and uncle.

“I’m on holiday this week in Pennan and from our accommodation I can see the bench. It’s right where you can see all around, to all the places he spent his time. If he’s anywhere, he’s right there.”