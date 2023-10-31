Michael Doyle aiming to make most of his fresh start at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Michael Doyle aiming to make most of his fresh start at Cove Rangers

Fit-again right back has signed a short-term deal with the League One side after recovering from serious knee injury.

By Paul Third
New Cove Rangers signing Michael Doyle Image: Cove Rangers FC
New Cove Rangers signing Michael Doyle Image: Cove Rangers FC

Michael Doyle is eager to make the most of his fresh start after joining Cove Rangers on a short-term deal.

The 32 year-old defender has signed a deal with the League One side until January after impressing in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Queen of the South as a trialist.

The experienced right back, who has played for Alloa, St Johnstone, Morton, Queen of the South, Falkirk and Hamilton, made his first competitive appearance in six months at the weekend.

Doyle suffered a serious knee injury while playing in a pre-season friendly as he tried to earn a deal with Morton, and is thrilled to be back playing.

He told the Cove Rangers website: “It was a huge relief getting back out on the pitch again, especially given that we got the result we wanted.

“You want to do the best you can, you don’t want to be a hinderance and look as if you haven’t played for a long time, but I thought I did quite well, managed myself, and I know that as the weeks go by I’ll get better and better.

“The injury I got was a freak accident, it wasn’t a bad tackle, but the guy landed on me, and I dislocated my kneecap.

“Thankfully, I’m a fit guy, and I was back running ten days later, but it has been a tough time and so it was good to finally be back playing again.

“Being out for so long was frustrating, I hated it, as my new fiancee Jane can testify to, and it was mentally challenging, so I was honoured to get the chance with Cove at the weekend, pleased we got the clean sheet, and I’m hoping to improve with each game.”

Hartley reunion was one Doyle could not resist

Michael Doyle impressed as a trialist in Cove Rangers’ 1-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: Cove Rangers FC

Doyle had other options but the chance to work again with Cove boss Paul Hartley was one the right back could not turn down.

He said: “The gaffer was one of my first proper managers in the game, so I know what he wants, and I had a great four years there.

“We got promoted twice and survived two years in the Championship at Alloa; that was a great learning curve as I grew up from being a kid to a man in football.

“I’ve enjoyed some successes, it was a real honour being voted League Two player of the year (in 2020/21) with Queen’s Park, and I captained them into the Championship as well.

“I know this division, and I know how tough it is, and I’m here to play my part.”

Cove manager believes Doyle will be a big influence on his young squad

Cove Rangers boss Hartley is delighted to have Doyle on board and believes his experience will be a huge asset at Balmoral Stadium.

The Cove manager said: “He’s experienced now, in fact Mikey was one of my first signings as a manager and I worked with him for three years.

“He’ll get up and down the pitch, is a good organiser and talker, and I think he’ll be good for the dressing room.

“He’s really enthusiastic, is a good person, and the type of boy I like to have around the place.

“I’ve been trying to get him in for a while now, and I’m so pleased we’ve got the deal over the line.

“Look at his contribution on Saturday. He hadn’t played for about six months, but you would never have known.

“He is one of the fittest players I have worked with, and he will only get stronger being back in training and playing games.

“He will be a positive influence on the younger players, both during the week and in matches, and he will really help them.

“You know what you’re getting with Michael and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Conversation