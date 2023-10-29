Cove Rangers secure first back-to-back League One victories with 1-0 win over Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers secure first back-to-back League One victories with 1-0 win over Queen of the South

Paul Hartley's side, who are unbeaten in their last five League One games, move up to sixth in the table after the win at Palmerston.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers forward Rumarn Burrell.
Rumarn Burrell's seventh goal of the season secured a 1-0 win for Cove Rangers against Queen of the South. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers secured back-to-back League One wins for the first time this season as they defeated Queen of the South 1-0 at Palmerston Park.

Rumarn Burrell’s 83rd-minute goal was enough for Cove to win back-to-back league matches for the first time since October 2022, which was during Jim McIntyre’s tenure.

Paul Hartley’s side are now unbeaten in their last five League One games and sit sixth in the table with 13 points and a game in hand over Stirling Albion, who are fifth with only one point more.

The Cove boss was delighted with his side’s display in Dumfries, as he said: “I thought we played well. We controlled the game and it was a really good away performance.

“We were a wee bit wasteful with the final ball, but the build-up play was really good and in the second half we were in total command of the game.

“We created good opportunities and they had a couple chances, but Nick (Suman) made a couple of really excellent saves.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Dave Cowe.

“I said at half-time that I thought one goal would win the game. Fortunately, for us we managed to get that and I think we worked really well as a unit to see the game out.

“We’re five unbeaten now and it’s our first back-to-back wins in a year, so it gives you that bit more confidence. I’m really pleased.

“The top two are where they are in this league because they’ve been the most consistent, but we’ve just go to keep getting the results and that’ll push us right into the top four and we’ve got a game in hand.

“We’re building and there’s been a lot of good work done in the last five games. We have to keep putting the foot to the floor and picking up the results.”

Hartley impressed with trialist and substitute displays

Hartley named trialist Michael Doyle in Cove’s starting XI and says he will be having imminent discussions with the defender about his potential future at the club.

He said: “I worked with Michael at Alloa for three years. He’s been out with an injury during the summer, but we were really pleased with his performance.

“We’ll have a word with him and see where we are at. If we can do something then it strengthens us because he’s got great experience. He knows the league really well.

“I’ve worked with him before and I know him well. I like his character. He’s a bubbly person, a good motivator, a good organiser and he knows how to defend.”

Second-half substitute Burrell netted the winner with his seventh goal of the season, but could have got on the scoresheet almost immediately after entering the fray at Palmerston.

Hartley said: “The substitutes are there to make an impact.

“Not everybody is going to play every week and there is going to be different personnel because there are different kinds of games and opposition in this league.

“We felt we had to go with a different two on Saturday, but Rumarn came up with a good answer when he came on.”

The 1-0 win also marked a first Cove clean sheet for summer signing goalkeeper Nick Suman, who produced two excellent saves to help ensure the three points.

Before Cove took the lead, the Australian shot-stopper made a fine stop to deny Paul McKay, before denying Kyle Docherty’s rebounded effort from the same attacking move.

Suman said: “It’s what we’ve been looking for. We’ve been talking about it week in and week out because clean sheets are what win games and win championships.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We’ve just got to keep moving forward and keep building on it. We’ve been a little bit sloppy here and there, but we’re building on it each week and you can see we’re getting much more disciplined at the back now.

“I’m loving it. It’s probably been the spark for getting my love of football back. It’s good to be playing games again and winning, which is the most important thing.”

Conversation