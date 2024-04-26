Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley weary of defensive Groundhog Day

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley believes his players must give themselves a chance at securing a play-off place by cutting out the defensive errors.

The League One side have conceded 17 goals in their last five matches with their last clean sheet coming in a 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts on March 16.

The last two games have been particularly concerning for the Cove manager who has watched his side go 2-0 down against Alloa and Annan before fighting back to 2-2 only to lose both matches.

Hartley is frustrated at seeing the same story playing out and with his side one point behind fourth-placed Montrose with two games remaining he knows the narrative has to change.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Queen of the South he said: “It certainly was a feeling of Groundhog Day last week.

“We went two behind with goals we should prevent, worked our way back into the game in both games then shot ourselves in the foot with the goals we conceded.

“I’m happy with the attacking threat we’re showing but we’re conceding too many goals this season.

“You’d like to find the balance in the team but we’ve had to chop and change the backline a lot due to injuries and players being out of form.

“But Saturday is a new game and the first target has to be keeping a clean sheet. Other than the second quarter we’ve not done that enough this season.

“Scoring first changes the whole perception and approach to a game and we’re not giving ourselves a chance if we’re having to chase a game.

“That’s been the case for most of the season.”

‘We need to defend properly’

The away team has come out on top in all three meetings between Cove and Queens this season. Hartley would love to maintain that pattern but knows his side has to perform.

He said: “We need to go to Palmerston and defend properly first and foremost. From there it’s about putting on a performance and getting a result.

“We went down there last time and were strong, getting a goal through Rumarn Burrell. I’m looking for the same result but they have got their own agenda at the other end of the table.

“We’ve got to stand up and be counted, and look to go into next week’s game with something to play for.

“That’s the key message to our players – try to get a result which gives you a chance of getting into the top four.”

Yule will play some part

Midfielder Blair Yule made his comeback in the 3-2 home defeat by Alloa last weekend, featuring for 66 minutes at Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley will not ask Yule, who had missed the previous eight games, to play for the full 90 minutes but will ask the midfielder to dig deep for the cause again on Saturday.

He said: “Blair hasn’t had many training sessions under his belt but we felt we had to throw him in and he did well.

“We’ll see how he is this week and whether he feels he can go again on Saturday.

“He probably won’t last a full game so it’s a case of deciding whether to start him or bring him on – but it is certainly nice to have him back.

“We’re still training but we’re having to manage the players in terms of contact and making sure we don’t pick up any more injuries.

“We’ve had three, four maximum on the bench for a while and there have been times when we’ve had no options to change it.

“I’ve had games where my bench has three defenders when I’m looking to change something at the top end of the pitch.

“When you are in the situation we’ve been in it’s all about shuffling the pack a bit.”