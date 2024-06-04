Clyde snap up Cove Rangers striker on a one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clyde snap up Cove Rangers striker on a one-year deal

Bully Wee boss Ian McCall says the 22-year-old has "all the key attributes" he wants from an attacker.

By Danny Law
Kyle Connell is scoring for Cove against Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kyle Connell is scoring for Cove against Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Clyde have signed Cove Rangers attacker Kyle Connell on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old featured in 39 matches for Cove last season with 12 starts and nine goals.

Cove said Connell’s contract was terminated following a mutual agreement, allowing the former Kilmarnock player to join the Bully Wee.

Kyle Connell celebrates putting Cove 1-0 up against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith.

Clyde boss Ian McCall said: “I’ve seen a lot of Kyle, particularly in his younger years, and he always stood out as someone who had a lot of potential.

“He’s got all the key attributes we’re looking for in a striker and he’s scored goals at Championship and League One level.

“We want to build a squad which is competitive in every area and Kyle will hopefully be one of three strikers at our disposal.

“As with everyone else in the squad he’ll need to work harder than he ever has before to get into the team and maintain a starting jersey.”

