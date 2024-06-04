Clyde snap up Cove Rangers striker on a one-year deal

Clyde have signed Cove Rangers attacker Kyle Connell on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old featured in 39 matches for Cove last season with 12 starts and nine goals.

Cove said Connell’s contract was terminated following a mutual agreement, allowing the former Kilmarnock player to join the Bully Wee.

Clyde boss Ian McCall said: “I’ve seen a lot of Kyle, particularly in his younger years, and he always stood out as someone who had a lot of potential.

“He’s got all the key attributes we’re looking for in a striker and he’s scored goals at Championship and League One level.

“We want to build a squad which is competitive in every area and Kyle will hopefully be one of three strikers at our disposal.

“As with everyone else in the squad he’ll need to work harder than he ever has before to get into the team and maintain a starting jersey.”