Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie

The experienced midfielder joins the Black and Golds on a two-year deal.

By Callum Law
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.

Colin Charlesworth says Huntly have recruited a natural leader after signing Jamie Michie.

The former Inverurie Locos and Formartine United player has joined the Black and Golds on a two-year contract, having been with Forres Mechanics since January.

Michie can play in central midfield or at full-back, and manager Charlesworth believes the 32-year-old will have a big impact at Christie Park.

He said: “Jamie’s a really good guy – he doesn’t shy away from any challenge put in front of him.

“He’s a strong character and a natural leader and you need them in a changing room.

“Jamie brings experience and a know-how when it comes to winning Highland League matches.

“He’s played a lot of games at every club he’s been at, and as a former team-mate, I’ve seen first hand how good he is.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is pleased to have signed Jamie Michie.

“His set-piece delivery, ability to start attacks from deep and his versatility to play in a couple of different positions are all positives.

“We’ve got a good and reasonably young team, but I don’t think you can ever have enough experience in the changing room – and Jamie fits that bill.

“I’m not looking to be working with a squad of 25 or 26 players. I’m happy working with a tighter squad where we have boys who can play a couple of positions.

“Jamie is a cracking player and we’ve got good players in the positions he plays, but he’ll be very competitive and will help push us on.”

Boss hopes to do more business

Already this summer, Huntly have signed forward Sam Robertson from Inverurie Locos and brought midfielder Adam Morris back to the club following a sabbatical.

But Charlesworth is still keen to do more business, with the Black and Golds set to lose five players from the 2023-24 squad.

Kyle Dalling has joined Deveronvale, Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster’s contracts are up and they have signalled they will be moving on, and loanees Blair McKenzie and Fin Allen have returned to Aberdeen and Elgin City respectively.

Charlesworth added: “We’re working on one or two other things. We’ve lost a few players so we need to try to make sure we add depth to the squad.

“We don’t need major surgery, but we just need to try to add a little bit more to try to help us push on again.

“Hopefully we’ll get some answers from the people we’re speaking to soon.”

Alberts on the move

Meanwhile, Fergus Alberts has left Turriff United to join Junior club Dyce.

The former Huntly and Inverurie Locos striker has been at the Haughs since February 2023.

However, Alberts, 22, was loaned to Dyce in January and has now made a permanent switch to Ian Mair Park.

More from Highland League

Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Meet Strathspey Thistle's new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Patrick Cregg reveals why he's become manager of Highland League Brechin City
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
'It’s great for the town and the team' - Keith boss Craig Ewen on…
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
North-east referees celebrating promotions for next season
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Jamie Michie has joined Huntly.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw
Gary Kerr Nairn county
Gary Kerr reveals his reasons for returning to Nairn County