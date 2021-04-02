Elgin City hold Queen’s Park to a draw as Spiders are crowned League Two champions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City were unable to deny Queen’s Park the League Two crown despite a battling show at the Falkirk Stadium.

With four post-split games left to play, the Spiders are now out of touch from the chasing pack and will be promoted to League One.

Elgin looked to play with a greater intensity after their disappointing result against Albion Rovers at the weekend, and were unlucky not to open the scoring on 30 minutes.

A great turn on the edge of the box from Kane Hester allowed the striker with a clean strike on goal, however, his shot was saved superbly by home keeper Willie Muir.

There was drama – and confusion – just minutes later when a penalty was inexplicably awarded against City. Simon Murray latched on to a Luca Connell long ball and slipped as he cut inside to shoot towards goal.

Both the striker and McHardy ended up in a heap on the deck and a penalty was awarded to the bewilderment of everyone in the ground.

After consulting with his linesman, the referee reversed the decision but not before Gavin Price was sent to the stands for his protests.

The home side had the chance to break the deadline in first half stoppage time when Louis Longridge’s quick feet set him free within the box but his low shot was saved at the feet of away keeper Tom McHale.

The second half started with another fantastic reaction save from Muir. Hester’s powerful free kick on 20 yards was deflected and the home keeper done brilliantly to force the ball away from goal.

Elgin’s top scorer was presented with another chance only a minute later but Queens defender Lee Kilday worked back brilliantly to snuff out any attempt on goal.

Substitute William Baynham and Michael Doyle both had great chances from set pieces on the hour and Elgin substitute Rory MacEwan was unlucky to see his looping header whistle over the bar shortly after.

David Galt had a fantastic opportunity to steal all three points in injury time, but his header at the far post was saved excellently by McHale.

Elgin’s top-half place was confirmed before a ball was kicked and will know their post-split fixtures in due course. Price’s side sit two points outside the play-offs and will need some big results in their final four fixtures to join Queen’s Park in League One next season.

Elgin boss Gavin Price said: “It was a really good performance from the lads.

“We probably should have won the game on the clear-cut chances we had. It’s been a bad seven days for us, especially after the criticism of Saturday that we deservedly received.

“I asked for a reaction and I got one, that’s what they’ve got to continue into the last four games.”

Queen’s Park head coach Ray MacKinnon said: “It feels great to finally wrap it up. The boys have worked enormously over the season and deserve to celebrate. We would have liked to get the win tonight but it’s job done which is the most important thing.”