Caley Thistle goalscorer Daniel Mackay thrilled to advance to last 16 of Scottish Cup with Highland derby win

Attacking midfielder Daniel Mackay was thrilled to play his part in helping Caley Thistle to a Highland derby triumph over rivals Ross County.

The Caley Jags made it through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after coming from behind to defeat the Staggies 3-1 in Dingwall.

Former Inverness striker Billy Mckay had nodded County in front but goals from Nikolay Todorov, Mackay and Shane Sutherland earned the Championship side victory at the expense of their top-flight rivals.

Man of the match Mackay said: “We went a goal behind but we didn’t let our heads go down.

“We got straight back into the game. It couldn’t have been a better reaction from the boys.

“It sums up the past five or six games for us, having that character and belief.

“I was happy to get the goal and then Shane topped it off at the end to make it a bit easier.

“I am delighted. I couldn’t be happier.

“The manager told me at half-time that I needed to run them more.

“I got the perfect opportunity with a two against one and when I cut inside thankfully it opened up and my shot went in.

“I’m happy.”

© SNS Group

The result means Caley Thistle have now won five games in a row under caretaker manager Neil McCann.

Mackay said: “The record against Ross County hasn’t been great but tonight we showed we can match them which is good.

“We have been on a good run. It is the first time this year that we have strung this many wins together.

“We knew if we played as we have been and showed the drive and determination we can beat anybody on our day.

“We showed that again tonight.”