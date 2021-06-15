Elgin City handed home start against Stranraer in new League Two season

Elgin City will begin the new cinch League Two season with a home fixture against Stranraer on July 31.

Gavin Price’s men will be aiming to make a strong start to the league campaign, after losing out to Edinburgh City in the promotion play-offs last term.

The Black and Whites will be on the road the following weekend, with an away fixture against Cowdenbeath on August 7 followed by back-to-back home fixtures against Albion Rovers (August 14) and Forfar Athletic (August 21).

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Elgin will have a Friday night billing for their trip to Edinburgh City on August 27, with City facing their first fixture against league newcomers Kelty Hearts at New Central Park on September 11.

City’s festive fixtures will see them travel to Stirling Albion on Boxing Day, with a home game against Forfar Athletic on January 2.