Elgin City score boost as winger Tony Dingwall signs a one-year contract extension

Winger Tony Dingwall has signed a one-year extension with League Two side Elgin City.

The 26-year-old former Ross County starlet signed for the Black and Whites in December and made a strong contribution as the side reached the promotion play-offs.

He made 11 appearances for the key run-in, scoring once and creating opportunities for the forwards.

City lost out in those quarter-finals to Edinburgh City, but keeping hold of Dingwall for another season will be a big boost to manager Gavin Price.

Dingwall’s brother Russell, who has just turned 24, is also at the Borough Briggs club.

Elgin’s preparations for the new season were dealt a blow as 10 players were forced to self-isolate due to a suspected Covid outbreak.

The squad are back at training on Thursday and are set to face Ross County at home on Saturday in what will be the Staggies’ first outing under new boss Malky Mackay.