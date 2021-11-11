Kane Hester says he must carefully manage return to Elgin City action

Kane Hester insists he will not rush his return to Elgin City’s side despite his eagerness to get back on the field.

Leading scorer Hester has been sidelined with a hamstring tear, which has kept him out of action since he initially attempted to make his comeback in the home defeat to Annan Athletic on September 18.

His return to training on Tuesday comes as a huge boost to manager Gavin Price, who confirmed the forward will be in the squad for Saturday’s League Two match at home to Cowdenbeath.

Following an extensive rehabilitation process, Hester will initially be limited to playing for 30 minutes on the instruction of City’s medical staff.

Hester is keen to manage his return carefully, and he said: “In terms of my body, I’m feeling strong. It’s probably the best I’ve ever felt because I have been to the gym so much.

“I have been going five nights a week for a couple of hours after I have finished work. It has taken over my life.

“Now it’s just a case of getting the match sharpness into me, but I’m sure I will pick that up very quickly.

“I’m really excited to get back on the pitch. The physio, Andy Jones, has told the manager I can only play a maximum of 30 minutes from the bench. The likelihood of me repeating the injury is quite high if I play for any longer than that.

“I don’t know if I will be able to start the following week, but I will just have to play it by ear.

“After every session I’ve just got to see how I’m feeling and manage it properly.”

‘Peculiar’ injury has left Hester frustrated

The full extent of Hester’s injury was not realised until a scan that followed his last outing against Annan, in which he was forced to come off after being brought on as a substitute.

Hester says the severity of the tear has forced him to bide his time before returning to action.

The 26-year-old added: “It’s such a peculiar injury, it wasn’t straightforward at all.

“It was a seven centimetre long tear in one of my hamstring tendons. For 99.9% of tears, they go across the way, but mine went up and down the way.

“I did it in training, but when it came to the following Saturday against Annan I felt totally fine and had no pain whatsoever until I went to go for the ball. It was like someone had shot me.

“The club had to send me for a scan – I was lucky to be so well looked after by the club.

“As soon as I found out the scan results, I had to sit down and do nothing for three weeks.

“I knew I would then have six weeks of the gym every single night.

“It will still continue like that when I first get back. I’ve still got to keep going with the rehab for a while.”

Forward has eyes on rediscovering goalscoring trail

Hester’s imminent return comes at a time when Elgin are desperate to turn their campaign around.

A run of one win from eight league games has left City just three points above the bottom-placed Blue Brazil.

Hester, who has netted eight goals in his 11 appearances this term, hopes he can spearhead a revival.

He added: “If I do come on this weekend, hopefully it gives the team a wee boost.

“I’m never shy in trying to get a goal. That’s what I’m at the club for, so I will always try for that.

“Hopefully I can do that early doors. I started the season quite well, so I will be looking to continue that very quickly.

“I will just do what I can on Saturday in my half an hour on the pitch, and see how it goes.

“It has not been great lately, but we have definitely got the talent in the squad to get out of the wee rut we are in.

“A win on Saturday would start us off, because with three or four wins we will be right back up there.

“We are definitely still aiming for the play-offs.”