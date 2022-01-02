Gavin Price feels Elgin City have confidence back following late triumph over Forfar Athletic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price feels the late League Two victory over Forfar Athletic characterised his squad’s willingness to turn their season around.

Darryl McHardy’s stoppage-time winner secured a second successive victory, making it three matches unbeaten.

Defender McHardy netted a late equaliser against Stenhousemuir in City’s last home outing, in a game in which Price’s side had trailed by two goals.

Elgin remain ninth in League Two, despite the victory over the second-placed Loons, however, they are now just five points adrift of the play-offs.

Price feels his side can begin to look up the table, and he said: “It’s great to win it in that manner.

“We got a late goal against Stenhousemuir, which was a really abject performance in the first half, but we came back from it.

“I said at the time that sometimes you need a late goal or something which springs on your season a little bit.

“The boys are buzzing. The confidence is hopefully back, and I have said all season I think we have got a squad that can be challenging in the middle of the table for that fourth place.

“I still believe that – but we have a bit of catching up to do. First of all we have got to distance ourselves from the bottom spot, but we all have aspirations to do better.”

Price felt there was little to separate City from Gary Irvine’s side, but was thrilled the Black and Whites turned a close-fought encounter in their favour.

He added: “It was a tight game, which we have come out on the right side of.

“By no manner of means were we dominant. In our second half performance, we maybe shaded the game, but they probably shaded the first half.

“The players deserve that break, because we have not really had it this season.

“It’s exactly what we have been hoping to do.

“The second half was more like ourselves. We feel we have gradually been building that since the Clydebank games (Elgin’s Scottish Cup exit).

“Barring the trip down to Annan, we have been pretty good, but not getting the results we maybe deserve.”