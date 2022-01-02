Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavin Price feels Elgin City have confidence back following late triumph over Forfar Athletic

By Andy Skinner
January 2, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: January 2, 2022, 6:10 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.


Elgin City manager Gavin Price feels the late League Two victory over Forfar Athletic characterised his squad’s willingness to turn their season around.

Darryl McHardy’s stoppage-time winner secured a second successive victory, making it three matches unbeaten.

Defender McHardy netted a late equaliser against Stenhousemuir in City’s last home outing, in a game in which Price’s side had trailed by two goals.

Elgin City celebrate Darryl McHardy’s winner against Forfar.

Elgin remain ninth in League Two, despite the victory over the second-placed Loons, however, they are now just five points adrift of the play-offs.

Price feels his side can begin to look up the table, and he said: “It’s great to win it in that manner.

“We got a late goal against Stenhousemuir, which was a really abject performance in the first half, but we came back from it.

“I said at the time that sometimes you need a late goal or something which springs on your season a little bit.

“The boys are buzzing. The confidence is hopefully back, and I have said all season I think we have got a squad that can be challenging in the middle of the table for that fourth place.

“I still believe that – but we have a bit of catching up to do. First of all we have got to distance ourselves from the bottom spot, but we all have aspirations to do better.”

Price felt there was little to separate City from Gary Irvine’s side, but was thrilled the Black and Whites turned a close-fought encounter in their favour.

Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin CIty.

He added: “It was a tight game, which we have come out on the right side of.

“By no manner of means were we dominant. In our second half performance, we maybe shaded the game, but they probably shaded the first half.

“The players deserve that break, because we have not really had it this season.

“It’s exactly what we have been hoping to do.

“The second half was more like ourselves. We feel we have gradually been building that since the Clydebank games (Elgin’s Scottish Cup exit).

“Barring the trip down to Annan, we have been pretty good, but not getting the results we maybe deserve.”

