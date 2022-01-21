Elgin City sign defender Aldin El-Zubaidi following trial spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have signed defender Aldin El-Zubaidi on a deal until the end of the season.

El-Zubaidi has been on trial with the Black and Whites in recent weeks, having left League Two rivals Albion Rovers earlier this month.

The 26-year-old has been listed among the substitutes in each of Elgin’s last three games and although he has yet to feature, the Iraq-born defender has impressed manager Gavin Price enough to warrant a deal.

Price has spoken of his desire to bolster his defensive options, following the departures of Tom Grivosti and Creag Little.

El-Zubaidi came through the youth ranks at Hamilton Accies, before being released in 2015.

The 26-year-old has gone on to have stints with Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Stirling Albion since then, along with a spell in non-league football.

El-Zubaidi could make his City debut in Tuesday’s home fixture against League Two leaders Kelty Hearts.