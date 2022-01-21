Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City sign defender Aldin El-Zubaidi following trial spell

By Andy Skinner
January 21, 2022, 2:34 pm
Aldin El-Zubaidi training with Hamilton Accies in 2014.
Aldin El-Zubaidi training with Hamilton Accies in 2014.

Elgin City have signed defender Aldin El-Zubaidi on a deal until the end of the season.

El-Zubaidi has been on trial with the Black and Whites in recent weeks, having left League Two rivals Albion Rovers earlier this month.

The 26-year-old has been listed among the substitutes in each of Elgin’s last three games and although he has yet to feature, the Iraq-born defender has impressed manager Gavin Price enough to warrant a deal.

Price has spoken of his desire to bolster his defensive options, following the departures of Tom Grivosti and Creag Little.

El-Zubaidi came through the youth ranks at Hamilton Accies, before being released in 2015.

The 26-year-old has gone on to have stints with Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Stirling Albion since then, along with a spell in non-league football.

El-Zubaidi could make his City debut in Tuesday’s home fixture against League Two leaders Kelty Hearts.

