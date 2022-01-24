Gavin Price says Kelty Hearts’ cup heroics change nothing for Elgin City in League Two clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price says Kelty Hearts’ Scottish Cup heroics will provide his side with no added incentive at Borough Briggs on Tuesday.

Kelty produced a stunning cup victory over Premiership side St Johnstone at New Central Park on Saturday, which sets up a last-16 tie away to St Mirren.

The shock was a continuation of an excellent maiden SPFL campaign for Kevin Thomson’s men, who are seven points clear at the top of League Two.

Kelty return to league action in a rearranged trip to Moray, after the original match was called off in December due to a waterlogged pitch.

The two sides drew 1-1 when they met in Fife in September, with a stoppage time equaliser denying Elgin all three points.

Price says his players will remain focused on implementing their gameplan, and will harbour no thoughts of bringing Kelty back down to earth.

He said: “The game does not change for us. We will set ourselves up to try and get something from the game.

“We managed to do that down the road in the first fixture, so we know if we stick to our gameplan we can hopefully try and get something.

“If we work hard, hopefully we will get a couple of breaks on the day. We know we are up against a very good side, but it’s a fixture we are looking forward to.”

Price looking for ruthless edge from Black and Whites

Elgin go into the game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, which continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Albion Rovers on January 15.

City, who are eighth, are looking to narrow the five-point gap between themselves and the promotion play-off spots.

Price, who is without Brian Cameron and Matthew Cooper, is calling for a more ruthless edge from his side.

He added: “We have not been scoring enough goals for the possession and chances we are creating.

“That’s hopefully something that will start to click. We have been working on it.

“It’s a chance for us to try and get closer to teams above us. Hopefully we can take that opportunity.”

Price has strengthened his squad with the addition of former Albion Rovers defender Aldin El-Zubaidi on a deal until the end of the season.

His arrival follows the loan capture of Aberdeen pair Evan Towler and Kevin Hanratty, while Rabin Omar has also returned from Stirling Albion. Elgin have also extended the loan of Ross Draper from Cove Rangers until the end of the campaign.

Price is pleased to add defensive cover, but remains hopeful of adding further to his squad before Monday’s deadline.

Price added: “It’s another good addition.

“With Creag Little moving on, it left us a little bit short in that area.

“Aldin played against Montrose in a friendly on Thursday night and did well.

“I’m still hoping to add, but we will just need to see what comes over the next few days.”