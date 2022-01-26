Elgin City boss Gavin Price praises Australia-bound Archie Macphee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gavin Price admits Archie Macphee will be a big miss to Elgin City as he makes a move to Australia.

The 28-year-old former Ross County youth academy player has enjoyed five various spells, permanent and on loan, at the Moray club.

Macphee, who can play in defence or midfield, has been one of Price’s main men on and off for a period of eight years, but he’s moving Down Under with words of praise from the boss ringing in his ear.

Pleasure working with Archie on and off for last 8 years! Think we have signed him 4 times 😂

Fantastic footballer and wish him all the best on a new adventure Down Under. ⚽️🌞 🇦🇺 https://t.co/LxWFfmUlxP — Gavin Price (@gavprice74) January 26, 2022

He said: “Archie finished with the club on Tuesday after the Kelty game before he goes to Australia. We wish him all the very best.

“We knew this move was on the cards. I’ve worked with him over a number of years and he’s been terrific for this club. He’s been a really good servant to Elgin and we’ll certainly miss him.”

Macphee grateful to all at Elgin City

Macphee tweeted his thanks to all at City for making his time so special.

He said: “Absolutely gutted to be leaving Elgin City. A special club who have looked after me over the years and most recently.

“Honoured to have made over 200 appearances for the club. I just want to thank the club, the staff and Gavin Price for not standing in my way ahead of my new adventure Down Under. All the best for the rest of the season.”

Play-off spots within reach for City

On Tuesday, Elgin stunned League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts with a 2-0 victory at Borough Briggs.

A Kane Hester brace sunk the Fifers, who knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

It stretches eighth-placed City’s unbeaten run to six games and they’re now just two points shy of the top four places ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stenhousemuir.

The Black and Whites have now taken four from six possible points against front-runners Kelty, who hold a seven-point advantage over Forfar Athletic with a game in hand.

Price knows his players will be up against an extra-motivated side when they head to New Central Park in just over a week.

He said: “We were 30 seconds away from getting the victory down at Kelty earlier in the season, so I’m sure when we go there a week on Saturday they will be wanting to get one back on us.

“I wouldn’t say Tuesday was a bonus three points because I fully expected if we performed the way we did we could get the win against Kelty. We should always think that.”

Elgin have ‘turned the corner’ – boss

Elgin’s form over the winter has given them a fighting chance and performances such as Tuesday’s will be noted by their rivals.

Price hopes, like in previous years, this is the time for the Black and Whites to turn heat on the teams directly in the play-off chase with them.

He added: “We’ve now gone six games unbeaten and the corner has been turned, but there’s a long road still ahead to get to where we want. We’re now two points off fourth and that’s within touching distance from where we want to be.

“We tend to kick on at this stage of the season. That’s my hope. We’re playing better and there’s a consistency in terms of team selection.

“The new signings, Rabin (Omar) and Aldin (El-Zubaidi) have also strengthened the squad.”

Big performers get ready for Stenny

Price, who was thrilled by his team’s display this week, remains mindful they cannot lose their focus for what is another huge game for Elgin at Stenny this weekend.

He said: “Darryl (McHardy), Ross (Draper) and Euan (Spark) were all excellent on Tuesday, along with Evan (Towler) and Angus (Mailer), they were different class.

“In fact, there was not one player under par on Tuesday and we had to be like that to win.

“We’re playing for the same number of points on Saturday. It’s another big game for us, so the chance is there for us. We need to try and remember how we played on Tuesday.”