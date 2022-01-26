Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price praises Australia-bound Archie Macphee

By Paul Chalk
January 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City's Archie MacPhee has left the League 2 club as he moves to Australia.
Manager Gavin Price admits Archie Macphee will be a big miss to Elgin City as he makes a move to Australia.

The 28-year-old former Ross County youth academy player has enjoyed five various spells, permanent and on loan, at the Moray club.

Macphee, who can play in defence or midfield, has been one of Price’s main men on and off for a period of eight years, but he’s moving Down Under with words of praise from the boss ringing in his ear.

He said: “Archie finished with the club on Tuesday after the Kelty game before he goes to Australia. We wish him all the very best.

“We knew this move was on the cards. I’ve worked with him over a number of years and he’s been terrific for this club. He’s been a really good servant to Elgin and we’ll certainly miss him.”

Macphee grateful to all at Elgin City

Macphee tweeted his thanks to all at City for making his time so special.

He said: “Absolutely gutted to be leaving Elgin City. A special club who have looked after me over the years and most recently.

“Honoured to have made over 200 appearances for the club. I just want to thank the club, the staff and Gavin Price for not standing in my way ahead of my new adventure Down Under. All the best for the rest of the season.”

Play-off spots within reach for City

On Tuesday, Elgin stunned League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts with a 2-0 victory at Borough Briggs.

A Kane Hester brace sunk the Fifers, who knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

It stretches eighth-placed City’s unbeaten run to six games and they’re now just two points shy of the top four places ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stenhousemuir.

The Black and Whites have now taken four from six possible points against front-runners Kelty, who hold a seven-point advantage over Forfar Athletic with a game in hand.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price gets his message across against Kelty Hearts.

Price knows his players will be up against an extra-motivated side when they head to New Central Park in just over a week.

He said: “We were 30 seconds away from getting the victory down at Kelty earlier in the season, so I’m sure when we go there a week on Saturday they will be wanting to get one back on us.

“I wouldn’t say Tuesday was a bonus three points because I fully expected if we performed the way we did we could get the win against Kelty. We should always think that.”

Elgin have ‘turned the corner’ – boss

Elgin’s form over the winter has given them a fighting chance and performances such as Tuesday’s will be noted by their rivals.

Price hopes, like in previous years, this is the time for the Black and Whites to turn heat on the teams directly in the play-off chase with them.

He added: “We’ve now gone six games unbeaten and the corner has been turned, but there’s a long road still ahead to get to where we want. We’re now two points off fourth and that’s within touching distance from where we want to be.

“We tend to kick on at this stage of the season. That’s my hope. We’re playing better and there’s a consistency in terms of team selection.

“The new signings, Rabin (Omar) and Aldin (El-Zubaidi) have also strengthened the squad.”

Big performers get ready for Stenny

Price, who was thrilled by his team’s display this week, remains mindful they cannot lose their focus for what is another huge game for Elgin at Stenny this weekend.

He said: “Darryl (McHardy), Ross (Draper) and Euan (Spark) were all excellent on Tuesday, along with Evan (Towler) and Angus (Mailer), they were different class.

“In fact, there was not one player under par on Tuesday and we had to be like that to win.

“We’re playing for the same number of points on Saturday. It’s another big game for us, so the chance is there for us. We need to try and remember how we played on Tuesday.”

 

 

 

