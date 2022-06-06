Steven Mackay aims to make playing comeback after stepping down as Elgin City assistant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Mackay is targeting a playing comeback after stepping down as Elgin City’s assistant manager.

Mackay took the decision to move on from Borough Briggs last week, following increased work commitments.

It follows a change in Mackay’s working schedule, with his day job now predominantly based in Manchester.

Jim Weir has now been appointed to the role, to assist Elgin manager Gavin Price.

Mackay, who turns 41 later this month, initially hung up his boots in December 2020 while he was manager of Brora Rangers.

The attacker, who was listed on Elgin’s bench in numerous games last season, is now keen to return to the field and hopes opportunities will be forthcoming.

Mackay said: “The travel from Manchester to Elgin is not an easy one, so it’s just becoming more and more difficult and unsustainable.

“I spoke to Gavin Price at the end of the season and just said I would take some time to think about it, as my job is not going to change any time soon.

“The company has just opened up a facility in the north, and hopefully at some point I will be based there, but it won’t be for another 12 months.

“I don’t want to be excluded from football completely – I want to be involved at some point.

“I don’t have the time to get involved in managing, I am looking to get back playing for a season. Maybe even two seasons if I really enjoy it.

“I feel fit enough and I feel I can still contribute. I just want to get back to enjoying football and playing.”

Managerial ambitions temporarily on backburner

Mackay will continue to travel home to Inverness at weekends, which would open the door for a return to the Highland League.

Although he still retains management ambitions, Mackay says solely focusing on playing is more practical given his present circumstances.

He added: “The whole managerial thing will go on the backburner but it’s something I want to get involved in down the line.

“I will still come home, so if I am travelling back on a Thursday and I’m able to train then I will not have to think about planning sessions or getting through really early to get set up.

“It will be a case of turning up to train, and then turning up on a Saturday to play. I won’t have to think about anything else.

“A lot of preparation work went in at Elgin, going into the depth of a game, looking at footage of the opponents and writing down information about them.

“It took up a lot of time, and it was unfortunately time I didn’t feel I could spare.

“If I come back to playing, it will just be about getting myself ready for a game and not thinking about getting a team prepared.”

Fitness no concern for attacker

Mackay last month completed a circuit of the North Coast 500 route within 10 days, through a combination of running and cycling.

It is the third ultramarathon challenge Mackay has completed within the last three years.

The former Ross County player is confident he has the fitness to contribute on the field, adding: “I feel really fit. I have been out for a lot of runs, and my short distance times are as good as they have ever been.

“Football fitness is a little bit different, but a good pre-season would see me right.

“I don’t want to be out of football at all. I would certainly listen to any Highland League club that would be interested in taking a 41-year-old on.

“People will presume I am looking to take time out of football, and I’m just looking for a managerial job at some point, which I will be for sure.

“When the opportunity presents itself I will be very interested, but for the time being I just want to be involved in football.

“If I can help younger boys in a team I will do that, but I just want to be able to enjoy football.

“I love it and I missed it so much when I retired. The opportunity to play, it might be for six months or it might be 12 months or longer, it’s very open.

“I just want to let clubs know that I’m available if anyone is interested.”