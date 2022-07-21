Elgin assistant boss Jim Weir impressed by tenacious duo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City assistant manager Jim Weir has backed Jake Dolzanski to make a major impact in League Two after seeing the defender make an immediate impact at Borough Briggs.

Dolzanksi has wasted little time in establishing himself in the side following his move from junior club Jeanfield Swifts and Weir believes the only way is up for the summer signing.

He said: “Jake has been excellent. He’s scored a few goals since coming from Jeanfield and I’m really surprised at how well he has adapted.

“He is brave and has some things to learn but I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Midfielder Angus Mailer has also caught the eye in pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup matches so far and Weir believes both Mailer and Dolzanski’s tenacity will be vital in the new campaign.

He said: “Angus is Angus, what you have to do is turn away when he is going in for a tackle as I actually feel the pain.

“He’s a wholehearted player and you know what you are going to get from him.

“The two lads have been excellent so far from what I’ve seen.”

Hester’s goals continue to be crucial for City

With Dolzanski and Mailer expected to provide the steel in the side, striker Kane Hester will be the man City look to provide the end product.

The striker capped a fine individual display with a goal in his side’s 4-2 loss to St Johnstone on Tuesday.

While pleased with Hester’s form heading into the new campaign Weir knows the forward cannot carry the burden of getting the goals on his own.

He said: “Kane’s record is excellent and he has been a huge part of the club’s success in his time here.

“He’s a huge threat and keeping him fit and disciplined is key.

“He is a handful as his pace frightens teams but we have to have the right balance behind that and not put all the pressure on him to score goals.

“Centre-halves at set-plays and midfielders making run into the box all have to do their bit too.”

League Cup campaign concludes against Queens

City conclude their League Cup campaign at home to Queen of the South on Saturday and Weir has challenged the players to carry on where they left off against Perth Saints after scoring two late goals on Tuesday.

He said: “We didn’t want to finish bottom of the group and even though that will be the case mathematically now we want to go into the East Fife game on a high.

“Queens will be decent but hopefully we can take something from how we finished against St Johnstone into Saturday.”