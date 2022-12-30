Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 9:32 pm
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City aim to add two new signings in time to face Forfar Athletic on Monday – with the forward line the focus for boss Gavin Price.

The Moray club expect to have a couple of additions in their squad ahead of their League Two showdown at Station Park, with Caley Thistle’s Lewis Nicolson returning to Inverness after the left-back’s loan spell. It was also confirmed by Raith Rovers on Friday they have recalled defender Greig Young from his loan at Borough Briggs.

Third-placed Elgin are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 home defeat last week against second-placed Stirling Albion, who can add to their eight-point advantage on Saturday afternoon against visitors Stenhousemuir.

Main forward Kane Hester continues to deliver the goals for City, with a stunning return of 22 goals in 27 appearances so far, with in-form midfielder Russell Dingwall on 13 going into the New Year.

Price has been keen during several transfer windows to offer striking support to Hester and he insists that’s what he’s mostly after as the market reopens.

He said: “We’re looking at bringing in two or three good additions in January, which will help us go on and finish off what would be hopefully a good season.

“We need different options in the striking department, to help with our forward play, and that’s the area I’m mainly looking at.

Kane Hester has scored 22 goals for Elgin City this season, but boss Gavin Price looks set to sign another forward. Image: Bob Crombie

“Hopefully we will get two players in place for the Forfar game.”

Keeper signings great news for Elgin

Last week, Elgin confirmed goalkeepers Thomas McHale, 27, and Daniel Hoban penned extensions to keep them at Borough Briggs until the summer of 2025.

Hoban, who is recovering from a bladder issue, faces surgery in January, with McHale set to level his team-mate’s 14 appearances this term at Forfar on Monday.

Price was delighted to deal the duo in just before Christmas.

He said: “The goalkeepers have been working well and it’s a pity for Daniel right now, because his form was very good this season.

“Daniel and Thomas work very well together and it’s good to have two good keepers at the club and on new contracts.”

Price demands better home results

The Black and Whites finished ninth last term and are in a strong third spot going into 2023, but Price insists there is room for improvement, especially on home turf.

He added: “We’re probably just slightly better than par in terms of where we want to be in the league.

“We’ve been slightly inconsistent at times, particularly at home, which is something we’ll be looking at in the New Year.

“Our away form has been pretty good and we’ve picked up some really decent results on the road.”

Back-to-back victories for Forfar

Elgin have failed to beat second-bottom Forfar this season, with a 2-2 Station Park draw in August coming in a game where City saw Brian Cameron and Angus Mailer red-carded, then the Loons won 1-0 in Moray in October.

The appointment of Ray McKinnon as Forfar manager in November has helped them, and they go into Monday’s match on the back of wins over Albion Rovers and Stenhousemuir, although they’ve not played since that Stenny game on December 10.

Price reckons McKinnon’s arrival makes the Angus outfit a more difficult nut to crack.

He said: “Forfar will be tough. They’ve had a bit of a bounce since Ray McKinnon has come in.

Forfar Athletic manager Ray McKinnon. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

“They’ve got a good squad of players and recent results show they seem to be gelling a little bit better. They’re a good side and we’re expecting a tough game.”

Elgin centre-half Ross Draper is suspended following his red card against Stirling, while midfielder Rory McEwan went off with a hamstring issue, so he will be assessed, but defender Jake Dolzanski returns from his suspension.

After tackling Forfar, Elgin have three successive home fixtures, against East Fife and Annan Athletic on January 7 and 14 in the league, then their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel United seven days later.

