Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic

Boss Gavin Price admitted too many players were off form as Elgin City’s 12-game unbeaten run was halted with a 1-0 home loss against 10-man Forfar Athletic.

Ben Armour gave the rock-bottom Loons an early lead, but was sent off late in the first half for picking up a second booking.

It was enough though to take them off the foot of the League 2 table as Elgin slipped one position to fifth.

After a 3-2 win at Stranraer and a 1-0 victory against Albion Rovers, Price felt this game was one too far for his jaded side.

He said: “It was a disappointing afternoon. We never created nearly enough chances or keep our width well enough or get good quality crosses into the box, which you need to do.

“When a team is down to 10 men, you’ve got to use the wide areas much better than we did today.

“There were too many players a bit flat and off-f0rm. We had the trip to Stranraer and the game here in midweek and it looked like that. We didn’t have the spark.

“Losing the early goal gave Forfar something to hold on to. We didn’t have enough quality to get back into the game, which is incredibly frustrating. We can’t have too many complaints.”

The hosts went into this match on the back of a four-game winning run and only one defeat in 12. This was their first defeat since losing 2-1 at Dumbarton on August 27.

It has been a tough start to the term for Gary Irvine’s Forfar Athletic, who were last season’s League 2 runners-up.

Just two wins and two draws from their opening 10 games left them bottom of the pack, but they were still only eight points away from Elgin before a ball was kicked. They deservedly cut that to five points.

The head to heads between these sides finished honours even last year and the first fixture this season ended 2-2 at Station Park in August, so another close contest was expected.

Price welcomed back experienced midfielder Brian Cameron for this one, with on-loan Dundee winger Tom Findlay also getting a start. Dropping to the bench were Rory MacEwan and Dylan Lawrence.

Forfar manager Gary Irvine made three changes to his line-up following last week’s 3-1 defeat against East Fife. In came Roberto Nditi, Stefan McCluskey and Ben Armour.

City got off to the worst possible start when, from a Craig Slater corner, Armour bundled the ball over the line after Kyle Hutton headed it on.

The Moray side responded well though and Russell Dingwall was not far off when his 25-yarder had just too much height to test goalkeeper Marc McCallum.

Forfar then enjoyed a spell on the front foot, with Stefan McCluskey’s free-kick, which was taken by Daniel Hoban their closest chance to adding a second.

Elgin were containing more than threatening, with the opponents quick, alert and limiting spaces.

Just before the break, Armour was given his marching orders by referee Alex Shepherd after allegedly clashing with the linesman. The Forfar appeals fell on deaf ears and it was 11 v 10 for the remainder.

Chris Antoniazzi and on-loan Raith defender Greig Young replaced Angus Mailer and Owen Cairns at the start of the second half for Elgin and the former was soon in the thick of the action in attack, seeking to find an opening.

Forfar, knowing a second goal would likely finish it, were not far off target when Andy Munro headed wide from a corner on 57 minutes.

A surge down the left flank from Young led him to steer a dangerous cross into the box, but it was just out of reach for Lawrence, who had just replaced Findlay.

Elgin almost levelled with 20 minutes to go when 15-goal striker Kane Hester collected a ball from Ross Draper and lashed a shot on target, but McCallum saved and held it.

Hester was denied by the keeper again moments later when his low drive was gathered after Darryl McHardy knocked play into the box. This was a good period for the hosts.

McHardy, who replaced the subbed Dolzanski at centre-half, was also supporting the attack, but 10-man Forfar stood to leave the the win which moved them from 10th to eighth.

The Scottish Cup second round takes centre stage next Saturday, with Elgin hosting Camelon Juniors and Forfar away to Kilwinning Rangers.

Looking ahead to the cup clash against their East of Scotland League First Division opponents, Price said: “I watched Camelon recently. They have a couple of good forward players and we won’t be treating them lightly.

“Hopefully we can get back to winning ways and get that spark we’ve missed in the last couple of games.”

ELGIN CITY (4-4-2) – Hoban 6, Cairns 6 (Young 46), Nicolson 7, McHardy 6, Dolzanski 6 (MacInnes 54), Draper 6, Dingwall 6 (Anderson 76), Cameron, 6 Hester, Findlay 6 (Lawrence 61), Mailer 6 (Antoniazzi 46). Subs not used – McHale (GK), Allen, MacEwan, Sopel.

FORFAR ATHLETIC (4-4-2) – McCallum 6, Nditi 6, Brindley 6, Munro 6, Hutton 6 (Thomson 83), Docherty 6, Whyte 6, Slater 6, McCluskey 7, Armour 5, Aitken 6 (Ferguson 73). Subs not used – Kennedy (GK), Dailly, Hanratty, Jack, Moreland, Moore.

Referee – Alex Shepherd.

Attendance – 606.

Man of the match – Lewis Nicolson.