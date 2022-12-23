Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin lost ground on the leading sides in League Two by slipping to a 2-1 home defeat to second-placed Stirling Albion.

A second half Russell Dingwall penalty gave City some hope after being reduced to ten men for Ross Draper’s dismissal on the hour, but Stirling were deserved winners in the end.

Danny Denholm saw a clear shooting chance blocked in the Elgin box as the visitors grew in confidence after a shaky start.

Elgin’s first telling raid saw Kane Hester break down the left on 27 minutes and with no team-mates in the penalty area he cut across for an angled shot which Blair Currie smothered.

Stirling drew first blood on 31 minutes, Kai Fotheringham’s corner from the left being headed home by central defender Paul McLean.

City midfielder Rory MacEwan limped off injured before half time to be replaced by teenager Fin Allen.

The home side should have levelled on the stroke of half time when Ross Draper was given a free header from Russell Dingwall’s free kick on the left but his diving effort from point blank range flashed just past.

Stirling went for the kill after the break with McHale saving from a Kyle Banner header on 54 minutes.

A minute later Dale Carrick sprayed a pass out left to Kai Fotheringham, who worked his way to the edge of the box and fired home a low drive to double Albion’s lead.

Elgin’s task was made all the harder when Draper was shown a straight red card for bringing down Carrick near the edge of the box.

But the home side pulled one back from the penalty spot on 66 minutes, Dingwall firing home after Hester was fouled by McLean.

Jordan McGregor missed a great headed chance at the back post for Stirling, who were keen to put the game to bed in the closing 20 minutes.

The home side survived several scares, not least when McHale saw his poor clearance lobbed back at him by Ross Davidson from 30 yards, and the keeper redeemed himself by touching the ball onto the bar.

But Elgin couldn’t find a way to create a chance for an equaliser and Stirling closed the gap on leaders Dumbarton with their win.