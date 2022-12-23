Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red

By Reporter
December 23, 2022, 10:06 pm
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.

Elgin lost ground on the leading sides in League Two by slipping to a 2-1 home defeat to second-placed Stirling Albion.

A second half Russell Dingwall penalty gave City some hope after being reduced to ten men for Ross Draper’s dismissal on the hour, but Stirling were deserved winners in the end.

Danny Denholm saw a clear shooting chance blocked in the Elgin box as the visitors grew in confidence after a shaky start.

Elgin’s first telling raid saw Kane Hester break down the left on 27 minutes and with no team-mates in the penalty area he cut across for an angled shot which Blair Currie smothered.

Stirling drew first blood on 31 minutes, Kai Fotheringham’s corner from the left being headed home by central defender Paul McLean.

City midfielder Rory MacEwan limped off injured before half time to be replaced by teenager Fin Allen.

The home side should have levelled on the stroke of half time when Ross Draper was given a free header from Russell Dingwall’s free kick on the left but his diving effort from point blank range flashed just past.

Stirling went for the kill after the break with McHale saving from a Kyle Banner header on 54 minutes.

A minute later Dale Carrick sprayed a pass out left to Kai Fotheringham, who worked his way to the edge of the box and fired home a low drive to double Albion’s lead.

Elgin’s task was made all the harder when Draper was shown a straight red card for bringing down Carrick near the edge of the box.

But the home side pulled one back from the penalty spot on 66 minutes, Dingwall firing home after Hester was fouled by McLean.

Jordan McGregor missed a great headed chance at the back post for Stirling, who were keen to put the game to bed in the closing 20 minutes.

The home side survived several scares, not least when McHale saw his poor clearance lobbed back at him by Ross Davidson from 30 yards, and the keeper redeemed himself by touching the ball onto the bar.

But Elgin couldn’t find a way to create a chance for an equaliser and Stirling closed the gap on leaders Dumbarton with their win.

