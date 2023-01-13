Tributes paid to Moray football stalwart Mike Christie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Tributes paid to Moray football stalwart Mike Christie

By Callum Law
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 7:53 am
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie

Tributes have been paid to an Elgin footballing stalwart who served a trio of Moray clubs.

Mike Christie died aged 85 on December 30 2022 having been associated with Elgin Boys Club, Burghead Thistle and Elgin City over many decades.

As a budding footballer, Mike was a goalkeeper with Burghead and other Junior sides in the area and could have ended up joining West Bromwich Albion.

Son Craig, a journalist with Highland News and Media, explained: “Dad was in the Scots Guards for three years before he married my mum, Jean.

“When he was playing for the army football team at the barracks he was based at in England West Brom scouted the game and asked him for trials.”

The club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of lifelong supporter Mike Christie.Mike spent a numerous amount of…

Posted by Burghead Thistle F.C on Saturday, 31 December 2022

However, Mike decided not to relocate down south and was soon to return home to Elgin.

After playing, Mike became Burghead manager and guided them to the North Junior Championship and the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup.

He continued to support Burghead until his death with Thistle holding a minute’s silence in his memory prior to last Saturday’s game against Deveronside.

In the late 1970s and early 80s, Mike served Elgin City as trainer during Willie Grant’s tenure as manager at Borough Briggs.

City also held a minute’s silence before last weekend’s game against East Fife.

Pride in Boys Club role

Meanwhile, his association with Elgin Boys Club lasted from the mid-60s until his death.

Craig added: “Elgin Boys Club was formed in 1964 and he joined in 1966 and he was involved right through until he died so that was a 56-year association.

“He loved to see players from the boys club coming through and making it either at Elgin or a higher level.

“Steve ‘Pele’ Paterson was someone he coached who always spoke fondly of my dad and he was delighted to see Pele sign for Manchester United having been with Elgin Boys Club.

“John Clayton played for a lot of English clubs having coming through the boys club.

“The two my dad was probably most proud of, because they were both goalkeepers, was Nicky Walker and Alan Main.

We are very sad to announce the passing of one of our founder members Mike Christie last night 🥲🥲Our condolences go out to all of his family.

Posted by Elgin Boys Club on Friday, 30 December 2022

“There was a 50th anniversary of the club in 2014 and Alan and Nicky both came back to Morriston Park and played in an old boys game.

“They were the two goalkeepers and my dad was delighted about that.

“They were young loons he spotted a bit of potential in, my dad always followed their progress and was delighted to see them play in the Premiership and get international recognition.

“He liked to see young loons enjoying their football and he always gave them encouragement.

“There was a social aspect to it as well – he wasn’t always coaching, he was on the committee and would help out with any job he could.

“Even up to the last year of his life, he was still cutting the grass at Morriston Park and lining pitches.”

Mike was married to Jean for 60 years and the couple have two sons, Ryan and Craig.

As well as serving in the army, Mike worked as a plumber, in finance and insurance, as a welder, an undertaker and later in life made deliveries for Highland News and Media.

He was also a keen golfer at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
No excuses - Defender Darryl McHardy urges Elgin City to deliver League One dream
Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen
Evan Towler heads to Elgin City after Aberdeen recall him from Cove Rangers loan
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price tips big future for Caley Thistle's Lewis Nicolson
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Elgin City 1-2 East Fife: Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid relishing chance at League Two…
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Elgin City boss Gavin Price urges side to up the ante ahead of home…
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan

Most Read

1
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Tributes have been paid to Mike Christie who was heavily involved in football in the Elgin area. Picture courtesy of Craig Christie
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks