Home News Moray

Tug of war championships could pull crowds to Elgin this summer

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:07 am
Elgin could host the British and Irish tug of war championships this summer. Image: Gordon Lennox
Elgin could host the British and Irish tug of war championships this summer. Image: Gordon Lennox

Elgin is being considered as a possible location for a major tug of war competition.

The British and Irish championships could be heading to the town in August.

Around 300 competitors are expected to take part in the two day event.

And there is potential for a much-needed cash injection for businesses, particularly the hospitality industry in the area.

Host the British and Irish tug of war championships could give businesses a boost. Image: Shutterstock

Organisers have been in touch with Elgin Community Council for advice on a possible venue and accommodation.

Tug of War

Chairman Alastair Kennedy is taking the strain with the preparation work.

Permission has been given by Moray Rugby Club to hold the event on an area at Morriston Park and for the club house to open for refreshments.

Elgin Town Hall is booked to host a gala dinner for those taking part, and Moray College is offering some student accommodation for competitors.

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy is hopeful a major tug of war competition will be held in the town this summer. Image: DC Thompson

Mr Kennedy has also been in touch with Moray Council to check if any permissions are required.

He said: “We’re pulling out all the stops to secure the tug of war championships for Elgin and I’m hopeful we’ll get it.

“Elgin has a lot to offer and this would bring huge benefits to the area.

“We’re talking about 300 folk taking part, and there will be other visitors who will want to come along and watch.

“They’ll be spending money on hotels, bed and breakfasts and in other businesses.

“And it will bring a very welcome boost to the local economy.

Boost to the economy

“This is going to be a great event for competitors, spectators and Elgin.”

The event is scheduled to take place on August 12 and 13.

