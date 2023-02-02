Torry residents call for action at ‘horrendous’ junction following motorbike crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torry residents have called for improvements to a “horrendous” junction after another serious crash.

A motorbike and a car collided at the crossroads junction between Oscar Road and Grampian Place at around 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Police and ambulance crews swarmed the scene to deal with the incident and doctors from the nearby Torry Medical Practice also rushed into the street to help in the moments after the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but his condition remains unknown this afternoon.

Collision investigators remained at the scene to investigate the crash site until after 8pm.

Now residents and councillors have reported concerns about the junction to The Press and Journal, which has been described as a serious hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

Fears for children

A widespread concern of residents is the high speed of cars crossing the junction, with many drivers not stopping or appearing to slow down.

Leigh Pirie, 31, who lives near the junction, labelled it as “horrendous”.

She added: “They don’t look either way when they cross.”

Ms Pirie is worried that children, some as young as P2 and P3, are in danger when walking along the road to school.

The mother-of-two’s own children go to nearby Walker Road Primary School, but the school is currently being assessed for relocation.

In June, pupils at the school tied ribbons outside the gates to campaign for road safety after they were told their lollipop lady of 30 years would not be replaced.

Could concerns grow after new school opens?

One building the school could be moved to is the new Torry Primary School and Community Hub, which has been earmarked for an autumn opening later this year.

The new £28 million project is expected to hold 434 primary pupils and another 100 in the nursery.

One of the main roads heading to the school will be up Grampian Place and through the crossroads with Oscar Road.

The number 12 and 59 buses already go through the junction.

Local resident Nycolle Sanders, 43, is a member of Walker Road’s parent council and says they have raised concerns to the council in the past regarding the junction.

Her husband was even in a crash at the junction a year and a half ago after a driver pulled out from Oscar Road while he was heading up Grampian Place.

Luckily he was unharmed but the side of the car took some damage.

She said: “Now my major concern is what is going to happen once the new school opens?

“I don’t think it’s busy enough for traffic lights, but it needs a stop sign or a zebra crossing.”

Another concerned resident, who has lived on the road all her life, added: “I have seen crashes and near misses at that junction before. There are no stop signs, only one sign that says ‘school’.

“I don’t think a zebra crossing would work – not everyone stops for them.”

Councillors call for roads assessment

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Lee Fairfull has already called for the council to conduct a road assessment in the area.

She said: “I was deeply concerned to hear about this serious accident, and I applaud the quick actions of those at the scene, including the police, and the staff at Torry Medical Practice who rushed to assist.

“I recently attended, together with Councillor Christian Allard, a consultation at Walker Road Primary where safety concerns, including at this junction, were shared with council officers.

“We suggested that the council roads department should assess the area, particularly a safe route to the new primary school.”

A community walkabout has now been arranged with the parent council, children, representatives of Aberdeen City Council and the newly established Torry Community Council.

It will take place at 1pm on Thursday, March 2 from the main door of Walker Road Primary.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend and make their suggestions.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Officers from Aberdeen City Council will be reviewing the collision data once it’s received from Police Scotland, as we do with all serious collisions.

“The causation factors will be considered in line with the existing road infrastructure to determine whether any improvements are required.”