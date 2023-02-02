Torry residents call for action at ‘horrendous’ junction following motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry residents call for action at ‘horrendous’ junction following motorbike crash

By Cameron Roy
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:10 pm
Police at the scene of the crash at the junction between Oscar Road and Grampian Place in Torry. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Police at the scene of the crash at the junction between Oscar Road and Grampian Place in Torry. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Torry residents have called for improvements to a “horrendous” junction after another serious crash.

A motorbike and a car collided at the crossroads junction between Oscar Road and Grampian Place at around 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Police and ambulance crews swarmed the scene to deal with the incident and doctors from the nearby Torry Medical Practice also rushed into the street to help in the moments after the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but his condition remains unknown this afternoon.

Collision investigators remained at the scene to investigate the crash site until after 8pm.

Now residents and councillors have reported concerns about the junction to The Press and Journal, which has been described as a serious hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

Fears for children

A widespread concern of residents is the high speed of cars crossing the junction, with many drivers not stopping or appearing to slow down.

Leigh Pirie, 31, who lives near the junction, labelled it as “horrendous”.

She added: “They don’t look either way when they cross.”

The crossroads where the crash took place. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson

Ms Pirie is worried that children, some as young as P2 and P3, are in danger when walking along the road to school.

The mother-of-two’s own children go to nearby Walker Road Primary School, but the school is currently being assessed for relocation.

In June, pupils at the school tied ribbons outside the gates to campaign for road safety after they were told their lollipop lady of 30 years would not be replaced.

Could concerns grow after new school opens?

One building the school could be moved to is the new Torry Primary School and Community Hub, which has been earmarked for an autumn opening later this year.

The new £28 million project is expected to hold 434 primary pupils and another 100 in the nursery.

The new Torry Primary School and Community Hub are under construction at the top of Grampian Place. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson

One of the main roads heading to the school will be up Grampian Place and through the crossroads with Oscar Road.

The number 12 and 59 buses already go through the junction.

Local resident Nycolle Sanders, 43, is a member of Walker Road’s parent council and says they have raised concerns to the council in the past regarding the junction.

Her husband was even in a crash at the junction a year and a half ago after a driver pulled out from Oscar Road while he was heading up Grampian Place.

Several roads in Torry were closed for hours following the serious crash. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Luckily he was unharmed but the side of the car took some damage.

She said: “Now my major concern is what is going to happen once the new school opens?

“I don’t think it’s busy enough for traffic lights, but it needs a stop sign or a zebra crossing.”

Another concerned resident, who has lived on the road all her life, added: “I have seen crashes and near misses at that junction before. There are no stop signs, only one sign that says ‘school’.

“I don’t think a zebra crossing would work – not everyone stops for them.”

Councillors call for roads assessment

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Lee Fairfull has already called for the council to conduct a road assessment in the area.

She said: “I was deeply concerned to hear about this serious accident, and I applaud the quick actions of those at the scene, including the police, and the staff at Torry Medical Practice who rushed to assist.

Councillor Lee Fairfull at the building site of the new Torry Primary School. Image: Lee Fairfull

“I recently attended, together with Councillor Christian Allard, a consultation at Walker Road Primary where safety concerns, including at this junction, were shared with council officers.

“We suggested that the council roads department should assess the area, particularly a safe route to the new primary school.”

A community walkabout has now been arranged with the parent council, children, representatives of Aberdeen City Council and the newly established Torry Community Council.

It will take place at 1pm on Thursday, March 2 from the main door of Walker Road Primary.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend and make their suggestions.

Pupils will be heading down Grampian Place to reach the new school. It was closed for hours after the crash. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Officers from Aberdeen City Council will be reviewing the collision data once it’s received from Police Scotland, as we do with all serious collisions.

“The causation factors will be considered in line with the existing road infrastructure to determine whether any improvements are required.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as 'unacceptable' visual impact is more…
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
Aberdeenshire teenager Luke McAuliffe who is recovering from cancer joined Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga to officially open Scotland's largest Cancer Research UK superstore at Boulevard Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price/Supplied.
Aberdeenshire schoolboy, 13, cuts ribbon on new Cancer Research UK superstore after brave battle…
Artist Susan Macintosh has been awarded an RSW Watermark Award. Image: RSW.
Aberdeenshire interior designer turned artist wins award at major exhibition for work inspired by…
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cause of Aberdeen recycling centre fire may never be known due to damaged state…
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
fantastic planet spectra aberdeen
Giant visitors from afar to descend on Aberdeen as part of Spectra
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women's toilets of Dunelm

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented