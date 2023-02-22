Elgin City’s Steven Dunn, 51, eyes cameo-only role as Scottish league record chance awaits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City’s Steven Dunn, 51, eyes cameo-only role as Scottish league record chance awaits

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Elgin City's Steven Dunn in action in a 4-0 defeat against Hearts in the League Cup in 2010. Image: SNS
Elgin City's Steven Dunn in action in a 4-0 defeat against Hearts in the League Cup in 2010. Image: SNS

Goalkeeper Steven Dunn hopes if he becomes Scottish football’s oldest player, it happens in the latter stages of a game for Elgin City.

The keeper coach, 51, is poised to take over from Dundee’s legendary shot-stopper Bobby Geddes as the oldest player to feature in a senior Scottish League, or SPFL, game.

He has recently been the back-up to Thomas McHale, with Daniel Hoban only just returning to the fold following an operation.

Dunn is registered as a player and is willing and able to step in if injuries or suspensions kick in and he’s once more named on the bench.

Young Oliver Kelly, 21, has been sent back on loan to Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, which means Dunn – a valued backroom figure – is ready to take on a new record if he replaces McHale.

Geddes holds that accolade at the moment, having played for Dundee when he was 49 in 2010.

Current SPFL oldest player record-holder is former Dundee goalkeeper Bobby Geddes.

Ready for the nod – if required

Dunn, who comes from Bishopmill in Elgin, is relaxed about the potential of breaking the record, although would prefer not to be pitched in early in a match.

He said: “I’ve known about the record for ages because I knew Bobby Geddes had played at 49.

“I’ve been on the bench quite a few times for Elgin, including last season, so I knew if I ever got on in the last couple of seasons I would have been the oldest player to play in the Scottish.

“To be honest, I haven’t really thought too much about it. It’s not crossed my mind.

“It would be okay for me to come on for 10 minutes here or there, but if it happened five minutes into a game I’d be thinking ‘oh no’.

“I have always said I’d do anything to help the club, so I haven’t got a problem if I have to go on.

“But this is probably going to be the last year I’d be registered as a player – I’m not getting any younger.”

Thomas McHale in action. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Keepers’ deals were smart City moves

Dunn, who took on the coaching role in 2015, not only guides McHale, Hoban and Kelly, but coaches the under-10s, under-12s and under-15s.

He feels getting shot-stoppers on permanent deals this term has been a real step forward for the League Two club.

He said: “The keepers got extended contracts this season for another two years.

“Elgin have not had their own goalkeepers over years – it’s always been loan keepers, so it makes a big difference to have your own keepers you can work with.

“Thomas, Daniel and Olly all get on well. I actually started coaching Olly when he was 13, so it’s really good to see him progressing and playing well in the Highland League.

“At first-team level, Thomas and Daniel are really good goalkeepers and it’s good to have them pushing one another on.”

‘On and off’ stints with home club

Dunn, who has made 12 first-team appearances over his long stint at Borough Briggs, first joined City as a teenager in 1989.

He added: “I was 17 or 18 and playing welfare football for Kingsmills and I played for Elgin in 1998 as a trialist against Keith. I played a couple of games, but never actually signed. I was just a trialist.

“Since then, it’s been on and off. I have been with Elgin quite a few times, including in the Highland League.

“In 2007, I went back when Robbie Williamson was the manager and went back again when Ross Jack was there.”

Elgin’s 3-0 defeat at Albion Rovers on Tuesday means they are seventh in the division, but still just three points behind East Fife, who are fourth.

Their bid to post their first league win since January 2 comes this Saturday when they travel to leaders Dumbarton.

