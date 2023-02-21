Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price’s men in Coatbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price’s men in Coatbridge

By Reporter
February 21, 2023, 9:45 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 10:13 pm
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Elgin missed the chance to move into the League Two play-off positions when they crashed to a 3-0 defeat in Coatbridge conceding three second half goals in 17 minutes.

Gavin Price’s side, now without a league win in their last six outings, got their first chance after 12 minutes when Russell Dingwall swung over a corner from the left, but Jevan Anderson’s downward header went past the far post.

City threatened again in 32 minutes when Blair Malcolm only headed clear as far as Rory MacEwan, 25 yards out, but his fierce volley was held at the second attempt by Rovers goalkeeper Jack Leighfield.

Rovers, who began the evening without a victory in their last four, had to wait 36 minutes for their first chance after Ross Draper felled striker Joe Bevan 19 yards out.

Charlie Reilly’s free-kick was blocked by the Elgin defensive wall and the striker following up, struck the rebound just wide.

Elgin, who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches, went behind 90 seconds after the restart when substitute Max Wright flicked the ball on superbly for top scorer Reilly, who rounded goalkeeper Thomas McHale and rolled the ball into the empty net for his 16th league goal of the campaign.

City responded positively and in 53 minutes Fin Allen set up Dingwall, but his 18-yard low drive was just off the mark.

But it was Rovers who doubled their lead on the hour mark when Reilly blasted home from the spot after Evan Towler needlessly tripped Bevan as he cut in from the right.

Rovers added a third, and wrapped up the points, in 64 minutes when Reilly curled over a free-kick from the right for the towering Ayrton Sonkur to rise and power a header past McHale.

Elgin City boss Price said: “We were fine in the first half and there were very few chances created by either side.

“Unfortunately at the minute we are in a pretty bad place and not recovering from it.

“It was hugely disappointing how we lost the first goal so early in the second half and how we reacted to it. There is no hiding place now and we have a fight on our hands and we need characters to respond in the right way.

“The form we are on at the moment dictates we need to get points on the board as quick as we can.

“Every game is similar in this league and we need to be up for the fight, and we’re not.

“We are not scoring goals and not creating enough chances and not playing as well as we should be and we need to fix it quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS.
Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o' Dee on loan from Elgin City
Darryl McHardy in action against Drumchapel United. Image: Jasperimage
Darryl McHardy aiming to cap off milestone year with glory after clocking up 300th…
Elgin's Angus Mailer slides into a challenge against Stranraer's Luke Watt. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City 0-1 Stranraer: Home form frustrations continue for Borough Briggs men
Angus Mailer (right) challenges Ayr United's Dipo Akinyemi in last week's 4-1 Scottish Cup extra-time defeat for Elgin City. Images: Photo by Euan Cherry/ SNS Group
Angus Mailer points towards home improvements as Elgin City face Stranraer
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
Ayr's Dipo Akinyemi tangles with Elgin's Ross Draper in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Elgin City's Ross Draper slates John Beaton for penalty call in Scottish Cup loss…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price wants fearless approach for Scottish Cup tie at Championship…
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste
Stewart Milne worker holding hedgehog home being installed in Alford
Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline

Editor's Picks

Most Commented