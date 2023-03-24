Elgin City beaten 2-0 by East Fife at Bayview – with Gavin Price bemoaning slow start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City beaten 2-0 by East Fife at Bayview – with Gavin Price bemoaning slow start

Goals in both halves meant the Black and Whites left Bayview with nothing and remain near the bottom of League Two

By Reporter
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City succumbed to their third successive defeat, with a disappointing Friday night performance against East Fife at Bayview ending in a 2-0 loss.

The result leaves the Black and Whites in eighth place in League Two.

Elgin came into the fixture on the back of a poor run of league results, having recorded one solitary victory over the course of their last eight games.

It would have been reasonable to expect the Borough Briggs side to come out of the traps flying and determined to improve things against the promotion-hunting Fifers.

For the majority of the first half, however, it was very much one-way traffic from the home side and it was only due to an exceptional goalkeeping performance from Daniel Hoban that the deficit was kept to a single goal at the interval.

The City keeper displayed outstanding courage midway though the first half to deny East Fife frontman Scott Shepherd as he advanced unchallenged on goal.

But he was powerless to prevent the Methil men taking the lead on 34 minutes when the towering Aaron Steele rose above the static Elgin defence to head home from an Alex Ferguson corner.

Hoban kept his side in the game with yet another superb save from the dangerous Shepherd effort six minutes from the break and his attacking colleagues finally sprung to life in the closing stages of the first half, with striker Kane Hester seeing his close-range effort blocked by East Fife goalkeeper Allan Fleming. The resultant loose ball fell to Tom Findlay, who looked certain to score, but crashed his shot against Fleming’s left-hand post.

Top scorer Hester had spent most of the first half chasing long balls out of defence only to be rewarded with little return for his efforts against a powerful East Fife backline, but he almost levelled the scores on the hour when he broke clear before being denied by Fleming’s last-ditch dive.

The home side secured victory with 10 minutes remaining, though, when Alan Trouten netted from the penalty spot after Shepherd had been fouled by Darryl McHardy.

Elgin manager Gavin Price was disappointed with the outcome, but felt there that there was very little between the two teams on the night.

“I am disappointed,” he said, “but games in the this league are always on a knife edge and we’re not coming out on top of these games just now.

“We made a slow start tonight and didn’t really start playing until East Fife scored.

“We had our chances, but we have to be more clinical in front of goal – otherwise we’ll get punished.

“It was also disappointing to lose a goal from set piece, but these are things we need to work on in the games which remain.”

