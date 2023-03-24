Fraserburgh up the tempo after the interval to defeat Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh upped the ante in the second half to run out 3-0 winners against Lossiemouth.

The Broch were beaten 3-0 at home by Banks o’ Dee on their last outing but bounced back with a win against the Coasters.

The Bellslea Park surface was slick following heavy rain and the home side should have opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Sean Butcher attempted a 25-yard lob that was claimed by Lossie goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar.

Ryan Farquhar then saw home keeper Joe Barbour brilliantly block a fine 18-yard angled drive before the same player again went close after 29 minutes with another shot from the edge of the box that beat Barbour but flashed inches wide.

Both sides were struggling to create chances but Lewis Davidson almost broke the deadlock four minutes from the break when Farquhar blocked the defender’s well-struck effort which was heading for the bottom corner of the net.

The deadlock was broken after 52 minutes as Ryan Cowie picked out Logan Watt and the midfielder hammered home a close-range shot.

Broch prove too strong for Lossie

Jamie Beagrie headed over from a corner before Connor Wood was denied by a Dean Stewart clearance off the line.

Broch struck again after 69 minutes when Watt played in Sean Butcher whose close-range effort trickled into the net.

Broch substitute Ryan Sargent completed the scoring in the last minute when he turned home a cross from fellow substitute Scott Barbour.

Ryan Cowie almost netted a fourth with a fabulous free kick which rebounded off the post in injury time.

Next up for Fraserburgh is the midweek visit of Brechin City, while Lossiemouth head to Banks o’ Dee next Saturday.