Elgin City striker Kane Hester joins Montrose

Elgin City striker Kane Hester has left the club to join Montrose.

The 27 year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Gable Endies in what his new club have claimed is a club-record fee.

Hester, who is based in Montrose, submitted a transfer request at Borough Briggs earlier this month.

He leaves Elgin having scored 84 goals in 160 appearances, including 29 this season for the League Two side.

Manager Stewart Petrie said, “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Kane to the club.

“There are very few strikers at our level that can return numbers like he has over the last four years, scoring, on average, a goal every other game for Elgin.

“Not surprisingly, interest and competition for his prolific services was fierce, with many offers on the table from clubs across all divisions outwith the Premiership, so for the board to provide the incredible financial backing required, and for Kane to be convinced and determined we were the right club for him, speaks volumes for our collective, aligned ambitions.

“He is at a terrific age and we are really excited about the partnership he can forge upfront with Rory (McAllister).

“I would also like to thank everyone at Elgin for all their help and support in facilitating this move.”

Hester thrilled to join League One outfit

Hester is relishing his new challenge at Links Park.

The striker said: “I have come to an ambitious League One club who are currently on a high and being close to home has a place in my heart, so I definitely think the move is right for me.

“The gaffer completely sold it to me from the ambition, the style of play and the way he wants to mould me into it.

“I just want to start playing, score goals and get us back competing at the top end of the table.”

