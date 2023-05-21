Elgin City striker Kane Hester joins Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Elgin City striker Kane Hester joins Montrose

The Black and Whites forward will play for the Gable Endies in League One next season.

By Paul Third
Kane Hester has joined Montrose. Image: SNS
Kane Hester has joined Montrose. Image: SNS

Elgin City striker Kane Hester has left the club to join Montrose.

The 27 year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Gable Endies in what his new club have claimed is a club-record fee.

Hester, who is based in Montrose, submitted a transfer request at Borough Briggs earlier this month.

He leaves Elgin having scored 84 goals in 160 appearances, including 29 this season for the League Two side.

Manager Stewart Petrie said, “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Kane to the club.

“There are very few strikers at our level that can return numbers like he has over the last four years, scoring, on average, a goal every other game for Elgin.

“Not surprisingly, interest and competition for his prolific services was fierce, with many offers on the table from clubs across all divisions outwith the Premiership, so for the board to provide the incredible financial backing required, and for Kane to be convinced and determined we were the right club for him, speaks volumes for our collective, aligned ambitions.

“He is at a terrific age and we are really excited about the partnership he can forge upfront with Rory (McAllister).

“I would also like to thank everyone at Elgin for all their help and support in facilitating this move.”

Hester thrilled to join League One outfit

Hester is relishing his new challenge at Links Park.

The striker said: “I have come to an ambitious League One club who are currently on a high and being close to home has a place in my heart, so I definitely think the move is right for me.

“The gaffer completely sold it to me from the ambition, the style of play and the way he wants to mould me into it.

“I just want to start playing, score goals and get us back competing at the top end of the table.”

